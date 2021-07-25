US Coronavirus: Cases Rise Nationwide As Vaccination Rates Drop From Spring Highs





Every state in the United States reported more cases of Covid-19 in the week ending Friday than the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with the severity of the situation evident from coast to coast. the other.

In California this week, San Diego and Los Angeles counties both reported their highest number of cases since February, and hospitalizations in LA County have more than doubled in two weeks. In Florida, state health data shows the positivity of new cases nearly doubled in two weeks, from 7.8% in the week of July 2 to 15.1% this week.

Louisiana now has the highest growth rate in the number of cases per capita in the United States, state officials noted on Friday. Louisiana reported its third-highest daily number of cases on Wednesday since the start of the pandemic.

“We know that over 80% of them are the Delta variant, which is what is causing this increase,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “And what allows this increase is a very small percentage of people vaccinated.”

Thirty states have yet to fully immunize at least half of their residents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And since Friday, the daily average of fully vaccinated people is the lowest since the end of January. As shown this year after the wave of winter holidays, vaccines remain the best way to beat Covid-19 by giving people a much greater chance of avoiding infection or hospitalization.

In the rare event that a vaccinated person contracts the virus, the infection is likely to be mild or asymptomatic, US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy reiterated on Friday.

“You should feel confident if you are vaccinated, your chances of getting serious illness or dying from Covid are very, very low,” Murthy told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “If you get a breakthrough infection – which in itself will be unusual – it will be more likely to be mild or asymptomatic.”

Murthy said he was concerned the Delta variant could spread quickly among unvaccinated people, who account for the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths from coronaviruses.

“What makes this possible is the fact that we are dealing with the most transmissible version of Covid-19 that we have seen to date,” he said.

Immunocompromised Americans remain at risk

Those who are immunocompromised and vaccinated against Covid-19 may want to continue to wear masks, according to Murthy, and vaccinated people living in high transmission areas and those with young children may also want to mask themselves.

“These are all circumstances where people can make the decision to go the extra mile, to be careful and to wear masks, especially indoors,” Murthy told CNN.

People who are immunocompromised may themselves be at greater risk for Covid-19, Murthy noted, while others may want to mask themselves to protect those around them.

“In the case of parents who have children at home, they may decide that, ‘Even though there is a very small chance that I can pass it on to my children, I want to be careful because I live in an area with a lot of viruses circulating, ”he said.

Meanwhile, research is underway to determine whether an extra boost with vaccines can be provided to the immunocompromised.

The CDC and the United States Food and Drug Administration are “exploring several options” for how to make a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine possible for people with compromised immunity if needed, according to a statement released Friday.

The prospect of needing another dose of Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccines after full vaccination is under investigation. The vaccines are currently authorized for emergency use and the provision of a third dose has not been authorized.

On Thursday, the CDC presented data to its panel of vaccine advisers indicating that immunocompromised people make up about 2.7% of adults in the United States.

When immunocompromised people are infected with coronavirus, data has shown that they are more likely to become seriously ill. If they are vaccinated, data has shown that they are more likely to get breakthrough infections. A study in the United States found that 44% of hospitalized rupture cases were immunocompromised, while a study in Israel found a rate of 40%.

“Emerging data shows that there is an improved antibody response after an additional dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in some immunocompromised people,” the CDC said in a statement to CNN on Friday. “While early data shows a potential benefit from giving an extra dose, more evidence is needed to determine safety and effectiveness in people with compromised immune system.”

Caution is needed at festival as cases rise in Florida

Even for the community as a whole that is not immunocompromised, the Delta variant still puts people at considerable risk of infection, as is evident in the state of Florida.

The state reported 73,199 new cases of Covid-19 last week, up from 45,603 the week before, according to data from the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

And the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses given has dropped over the past 10 weeks, from over 769,000 doses given in the week of May 14 to around 245,000 this week.

Miami-Dade has the highest number of new cases among all Florida counties this week, according to DOH data, and officials urge caution at summer gatherings.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urged spectators at the three-day Rolling Loud Festival on Saturday to help “slow the spread by adopting safe behavior.”

The mayor said anyone who has not been vaccinated can do so at the county’s pop-up vaccination site set up during the music festival.

The vaccination site has been set up in conjunction with the state Department of Health and will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines until midnight Sunday, according to the county website.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, John Bonifield, Elizabeth Cohen, Melissa Alonso, Chuck Johnston, Alexandra Meeks and Deanna Hackney contributed to this report.

