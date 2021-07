Philip Morris to stop selling Marlboro cigarettes in the UK within 10 years

Philip Morris International Update

Tobacco group Philip Morris International’s CEO has said the iconic Marlboro brand will disappear from UK shelves within 10 years.

Jacek Olczak, who put Philip Morris into a more radical diversification strategy than most of his global peers, said the “smoking problem” could be resolved in the UK “up to 10 years”. It happens only as part of a broader effort backed by regulation.

He told Mail on Sunday that this would “absolutely” mean ending traditional tobacco sales in the UK. The Marlboro brand, once marketed as a women’s cigarette, but made famous for its “Marlboro man” ad campaign featuring the wild outdoor type, “will be gone”.

Separated from New York-listed tobacco company Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International markets Marlboro in most parts of the world. According to Companies House filings, UK revenues are around £800 million per year. Its former parent company still manufactures and markets cigarettes in the United States.

Philip Morris has invested heavily in nicotine alternatives, including its flagship IQOS product, under Olczak, who became CEO earlier this year after spending nearly 30 years at the company. Cigarette-like devices that heat without burning cigarettes have more than 20 million users worldwide.

Globally, the company gets nearly a quarter of its revenue from alternative products, which account for a much higher percentage than its competitors like Altria and Imperial Tobacco.

In March, Philip Morris promised to make half of its revenue from smoking cessation products, and earlier this month announced it would acquire UK-based drug delivery inhaler maker Vectura for more than £1 billion.

“We believe in phasing out cigarettes and will contribute to it,” Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau told the Financial Times last week.

Anti-smoking activists have expressed skepticism that tobacco companies can abandon traditional cigarettes entirely, arguing that some alternatives to smoking are nearly harmful.

The promise of phasing out traditional cigarettes in the UK has been driven in part by consumer and investor actions and government policy. While smoking rates in the country are already relatively low, cigarettes are heavily taxed and sold in regular packaging since 2016.

In 2019, the government promised to reduce smoking rates to 5% by 2030, about a third of current levels.

