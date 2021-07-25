USA defeat Australia, host rematch against Japan for gold





YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) The United States had just retired from their first inning and were two strikeouts from losing for the first time in the Olympic softball tournament.

Amanda Chidester approached home plate with two runners and slapped the ball into left field.

In my head, I like: Score! Score two! Score two! Score two! she reminded herself. When I got up and everyone was running towards me I was like, we did it!

Pinch runner Ally Carda and Haylie McCleney fell to the plate in Chidester’s eighth inning single, giving the United States a thrilling 2-1 victory over Australia on Sunday and a rematch with the defending champion on Japan in the gold medal match on Tuesday.

Monica Abbott (2-0) struck out 13 batters and pitched a three batting in a full 126 pitch game, giving up an unearned run when Jade Wall walked on eight pitches with bases loaded at the top of the eighth for force at home the automatic runner.

With pinch runner Ally Carda in second as an automatic runner in the bottom half, main hitter McCleney hit Tarni Stepto (0-1) with a single in the infield on a 1-0 pitch. McCleney hit a double hopper to shortstop Clare Warwick, who set foot before throwing, allowing McCleney to get to base for the fourth time in the game. She is hitting .727 (8 for 11) and has reached 13 times in 15 home plate appearances.

Janie Reed, wife of major league reliever Jake Reed, sacrificed herself for the fourth time in the tournament, placing the runners in second and third place.

Give me a shot, and I’ll go, Chidester remembers.

She swung a step over the outside half of the plate and struck sharply past a diving Warwick. Wall retrieved the ball a stone’s throw from the grass of the outfield and made it home, but first baseman Taylah Tsitsikorinis interrupted the throw as Carda and McCleney scored standing up.

Chidester slipped into second, taking the extra base just in case a runner ahead of her was sent off. When she appeared, she saw teammates running around the field to celebrate.

Wow! Amazing softball, said Abbott. Lots of tense moments. But you live for these times. You like to compete in these moments.

Abbott walked six hitters, two of them intentionally. She has a 0.00 ERA and two saves, allowing four hits in 17 innings with 28 strikeouts and nine walks. Abbott improved to 5-0 in his Olympic career.

After scoring just seven points in four games, the United States and Japan (both 4-0) meet on Monday in a clash that will only determine which team the bats last in the gold medal game, the fifth in a row for Americans have reached.

We’ve got fire and ice going for us right now, and they’re throwing the ball really, really well, said US coach Ken Eriksen, referring to his nicknames for Abbott and Cat Osterman.

Abbott escaped a base-laden jam in the sixth.

Australia took the lead in the eighth after automatic racer Belinda White took third on Leigh Godfreys’ sacrifice. Stacey Porter was intentionally beaten for the second time, Taylah Tsitsikronis walked, Chelsea Forkin took a called-up third and Wall fouled on a pair of throws 3-2 before taking an inside court. She drove in three of the four Australian races in the tournament.

McCleneys’ first inning triple was wasted as the United States went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position before the eighth, falling to 3 for 31 at the Olympics. The teams combined for eight hits, and over the course of 12 games, all six countries in the tournament have beaten .192 with a .564 OPS, which makes Major League Baseballs .241 and .720 OPS look tough.

Abbott, who turns 36 on Wednesday, and Osterman, 38, are the last remaining players of the squad that lost to Japan 3-1 in the 2008 gold medal game in Beijing.

Hopefully, Eriksen says, get back on a plane to cross the undefeated Pacific.

JAPAN 1, CANADA 0

Eri Yamada selected Danielle Lawrie (0-1), the 34-year-old sister of former major league player Brett Lawrie, to lead on the winning streak in the eighth against Canada (2-2).

Miu Goto (3-0) struck out six straight batters on relief from Yukiko Ueno, who allowed four hits in six innings.

Japan charged the goals in the seventh after Yamada hit a single and hitter Sayaka Mori hit on an error with a putout by shortstop Janet Leung, who dropped the ball while pulling it out. his glove. After an intentional march loaded the bases, Yika Ichiguchi finished second and Minori Naito appeared.

Yu Yamamoto sacrificed Naito, the automatic runner, on the third from the eighth, and a pair of intentional steps brought Yamada. The 37-year-old Japanese captain lined up a single down the middle.

The game was delayed about 14 minutes in the bottom of the fifth when referees blocked Canadian coach Mark Smith from bringing in Lawrie, claiming it was a violation of substitution rules. Smith protested and a World Baseball and Softball Federation committee ruled in favor of Canada.

MEXICO 5, ITALY 0

Dallas Escobedo (1-2) didn’t allow any hits until Laura Vigna scored a single with two strikeouts in the sixth. Escobedo pitched a hit with four strikeouts, no walks and two hitters on hits, throwing 102 pitches.

Chelsea Gonzales scored an RBI brace in the second, Sydney Romeo had a solo homerun in the third and Anissa Urtez chased Greta Cecchetti (0-3) with a two-run homerun in the fifth, her second homerun of the tournament. Brittany Cervantes greeted Alexia Lacatena from another circuit.

Mexico (1-3) won their first Olympic victory. Italy (0-4) was dominated 13-0.

___

