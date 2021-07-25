A quirky Greater Manchester pub named Britain’s Best in the Great British Booze Off competition





Thousands of voters voted the Greater Manchester pub the best pub in the UK.

The Great British Booze Off contest was launched three months ago to honor the nation’s best water parks as a token of appreciation after a difficult lockdown that lasted more than a year.

Punters aspired to establish his region as the nation’s best drinker in 10 categories of the Daily Star-run competition.

Now the results have finally been revealed, and the winners receive prizes and recognition for the work their employees have put in to overcome the pandemic.

A series of facilities in the borough of Greater Manchester have won the competition. Winner of Best Live Sport Pub, Most Unusual Pub and Best Live Music Pub, including multiple runner-up titles. .

If you’re looking for new attractions this summer, you might want to check out this place.

Best Pub (overall) #2: The Bear’s Paw, Hindley, Wigan Wigan, The Bear’s Paw on Market Street in Hindley (Image: Manchester Evening News)

In second place is The Bear’s Paw in Hindley, which has been acquired by new landlords Nathan and Matty and has survived the blockade against adversity.

The pair has been described by regulars as making the pub more powerful during uncertain times as a huge asset to the stadium and the wider industry.

One punter told The Daily Star that these youngsters are absolutely loved by the locals and are forming ‘fantastic’ relationships despite Wigan’s short history.

Best Live Sports Pub Winners: Beehive, Whitefield, Bury The Beehive

Manchester is nationally known for the fierce football competition between Red and Blue. This is a testament to Beehive’s friendliness and has become known for accommodating both City and Utd fans with no issues.

Whitefield Pub has established itself as a friendly joke venue that welcomes both sides of the city.

Visitors will immediately recognize how proud the city is, with the iconic worker bees adorning its façade.

The symbol has become particularly prominent as a sign of solidarity after the Manchester Arena terrorist attacks, and Beehive’s garden commemorates the 22 victims who lost their lives.

Best Live Music Pub Winners: Snug, Atherton, Wigan

Snug in Atherton is a truly resilient place. Pubs, which relied partially or wholly on live music, were among the most feared of stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

But the establishment hit all the punches with its online gigs with the much-loved Snug Sessions.

Landlord Rachel told the Daily Star that it was ‘tough months’ during the lockdown, but it’s worth the fight because it’s ‘a great little community’.

What makes the place even more special is the fact that it is somewhat hidden. Found the place when a TripAdvisor reviewer stumbled upon it and was very happy with what he found.

Hindleylad wrote: “A nice little place hidden down an alley off the market street. Charming look and feel. Genuine staff helpful. Good coffee and picky – fresh cooked food and homemade cakes. Recommended.”

2nd place: The Boulevard, Wigan The Boulevard, Wigan

This splendid music venue has live performances at its heart and is deeply involved in the grassroots of the local scene while becoming a ‘second home’ for many patrons.

Most Unusual Pub Winner: Why Not? Cafe-bar, Worsley Why not? cafe bar

why not? The cafe-bar shows just how unique this drink is and why it deserves a top spot at the Great British Booze Off.

The building looks more like a terraced house than anything else, but the owners have decorated it with fairy lights and booze souvenirs.

This Worsley hotel is a great alternative to Manchester’s city bar.

