



TOKYO (AP) Anastasija Zolotic won the United States’ first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 on Sunday to claim the featherweight division title.

The 18-year-old Zolotic lets out a primal cry as she dons her helmet before each lap. The Largo, Florida native has told friends and family from an early age that she would be an Olympic champion and only needed one trip to the Games to get there.

My 8-year-old self was running around the school yard saying I was going to be an Olympic champion, but she could never have imagined what that moment was like, Zolotic said. It’s incredible. It hasn’t really sunk yet.

Zolotic and Minina got a strong first round and second tactic, but Zolotic knocked out his Russian opponent in the third with two-point body kicks after taking a one-point lead in the final round.

Zolotic was only the fourth American to reach an Olympic taekwondo final and only the second woman. Steven Lopez has only won US teams two previous Olympic gold medals in taekwondo.

Isn’t that amazing? I’m just glad I can do something to raise her profile in the United States, she said. I just want the country to be proud of me, to share this flow of emotions.

Ulugbek Rashitov won the first Olympic taekwondo gold medal in Uzbekistan in spectacular fashion, beating Britain’s Bradly Sinden.

Rashitov, 19, landed a kick in the final 15 seconds to turn a two-point deficit into a two-point lead and the featherweight hung on for a 34-29 victory to take Uzbekistan for the first time. taekwondo medal.

Rashitov is relatively inexperienced on the world stage, but his success echoes Uzbekistan’s major advances in combat sports, including the breakthrough performances of Uzbek boxing teams in Rio de Janeiro.

Sinden failed to become Britain’s first Olympic gold medalist in taekwondo, a popular national sport with an impressive list of female international champions. Two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones failed in her attempt for a third consecutive gold medal earlier Sunday with a shocking loss to Olympic refugee teams Kimia Alizadeh.

