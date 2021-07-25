Disproportionate targeting of Jamaicans for deportation from UK, data suggestion | Immigration and Asylum





Excessively high numbers of people from Caribbean countries like Jamaica being deported from the UK for committing crimes, according to Interior Department data the Guardian obtained after a year of information freedom fights.

A pressure group warned that the high proportion of deported Jamaicans is particularly noticeable given that they are more likely to have family ties in the UK, which could further undermine the trust of those affected by the windrush scandal.

Ghanaian and Nigerian nationals were also found to be removed much more frequently than the overall average. Another controversial Home Office charter deportation flight to the two countries is scheduled for next month.

Activists have also issued warnings after statistics show deportation of people with a particularly high level to Albania and Vietnam. Albania and Vietnam have notable issues related to human trafficking related to organized crime.

Under the UK Borders Act 2007, foreigners imprisoned for a single offense for at least 12 months will generally be considered for deportation upon release. However, there are exceptions under human rights rules such as having children in the UK: have been trafficked.

Between 2015 and 2020, comparing data from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and the Ministry of the Interior for 2020, an average of 65% of foreign nationals face a minimum prison sentence when people from European Economic Area countries are excluded because they are not covered by the law It happened. 12 months deported.

However, for Jamaicans, although this percentage has risen to 75%, they are much more likely to have significant ties with the UK. For other former British colonies in the Caribbean, such as Trinidad and Tobago and St. Lucia, the percentage was still higher.

Statistics show that 90% of Nigerians and 76% of Ghanaians have been deported. It was 90% for Albanians and 84% for Vietnamese.

Both data sets were obtained under the Freedom of Information Act. The Justice Department provided the information within weeks, but the Interior Department declined to do so, arguing that doing so could harm diplomatic relations between the UK and foreign governments and could disrupt immigration control operations.

The Guardian appealed to the Information Commissioners Office, which ruled against the Department of Home Affairs, arguing that the defense’s allegations were vague and general and that no attempt was made to substantiate them. According to the judgment, the Commissioner will not take at face any claims made by public authorities that it deems appropriate and in need of a complete explanation.

Bishop Desmond Jaddoo, chairman of the Windrush National Organization, said he was discouraged but not surprised by the statistics. This supports our long-standing statement that Jamaicans in particular disproportionately violate immigration rules, he said.

I think the British government is ignoring family life. I understand that people have committed a crime, but after serving time in prison, they are punished twice and many return to their families and children and some are expelled after spending several years in prison.

Jaddoo said the imbalance risks further alienating people from the Windrush community. People are still worried.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, which is campaigning against deportation flights, said: As we have long suspected, many former British colonies, such as Nigeria, Ghana and Jamaica, have targeted countries where trafficking is rampant, such as Albania and Vietnam.

How are these decisions made? Is it an easy target for a department that cares little about black lives and survivors of trafficking?

In particular, deportation to Jamaica has become an increasingly controversial issue in recent months. Some of those removed have lived in England since childhood. Under a contract agreed between the UK and Jamaica at the end of last year, the Interior Ministry will no longer eliminate Jamaicans who first immigrated to the UK before the age of 12.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said: The public is right to expect us to get rid of people who do not have the right to be in the UK, including dangerous foreign criminals. These figures show the work in progress in the UK to eliminate people sentenced to at least 12 months in prison for crimes such as sex crimes, drug dealing and arson.

We regularly operate charter flights, but we also use other available routes, such as regular flights, to eliminate criminals in the UK, which do not target specific countries. Return to Jamaica, including deportations and voluntary departures, accounted for less than 1% of all returns from January 2015 to March 2020.

