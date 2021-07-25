



The UK government said Sunday it would ease restrictions on wine imports after Brexit.

Ministers welcomed the move to repeal the requirement for a VI-1 import certificate, which said UK consumers could save £130 million a year.

Bureaucracy is an EU requirement dating back to the 1970s, introduced to protect European wine-growing regions such as Chablis and Burgundy from poor-quality New World counterfeiting.

The UK and EU wine trade was baffled when it announced that it would remain in format VI-1 after London left the bloc and expand to wines from EU countries like France, Italy and Spain after a grace period of six months.

The EU supplies about half of the $4.4 billion in wine the UK imports annually.

Ministers previously argued that post-Brexit surcharges would add an average of only 10p per bottle to the retail price of imported wine.

“The government has been digging deeper and deeper for themselves over the past seven months, pretending that the industry wants the VI-1 to maintain quality,” said Daniel Lambert, a wine merchant who lobbied for the certificate.

“I’m not sure why because this is actually the first identifiable Brexit dividend. . . This is a really big deal for the wine trade,” Lambert said. It is predicted that the EU will now also scrap its certification requirements.

He added that London’s decision would help small, family-owned vineyards bottling wine from sauce rather than large producers importing them to the UK in 40,000-liter containers and bottling them there.

“For niche producers of interesting products that cost anywhere from £12 to £50 a bottle, this will make a huge difference.”

VI-1 is particularly problematic for fine wine merchants, as certificates require laboratory sampling and require opening rare or expensive wine bottles that cannot be resold.

James Miles, co-founder and chairman of wine exchange Liv-ex, said the decision “reset our trade agreements with the world in a way that strengthens the UK’s leading position in global wine trade.”

Wine and Spirit Trade Association CEO Miles Beale welcomed the move as “a fantastic result”.

He added: “We constantly campaigned to avoid the introduction of new import certificates for EU wine imports on the one hand and to scrap the unnecessary and expensive paperwork for VI-1 wines on the other hand. “

UK Food and Beverage Minister Victoria Prentis said: “By removing this unnecessary bureaucracy, we will be in a stronger position internationally as our business continues to grow.”

Wine imports from the EU to Northern Ireland were not affected by the VI-1 requirement due to the region’s status in trade agreements following the transition to the EU. Imports of other non-EU wines will be considered as part of broader discussions on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the government said.

