US basketball team loses to France 83-76, 25-game winning streak ends





SAITAMA, Japan (AP) The final buzzer sounded and France barely celebrated.

For them, beating the United States again was not much of a surprise. And that could be the biggest indicator yet that Americans, even after three consecutive Olympic gold medals, are no longer feared by other top international teams.

A 25-game winning streak at the Olympics for the United States is over and ended on Sunday when France closed the game 16-2 to beat the Americans 83-76 at the Tokyo Games. Evan Fourniers 3 points on a broken game with just under a minute to go gave France the advantage for good, as the Americans simply collapsed in the dying minutes.

They are better individually, Fournier said of the Americans, but they can be beaten as a team.

This has been proven with alarming regularity over the past two years. Starting with Frances’ victory over the United States in the Basketball World Cup quarterfinals in China two years ago, the Americans are just 3-5 in their eight last games with NBA players in training.

The United States missed their last nine shots, five of them in 21 seconds in the final minute shortly after Fournier, who led all scorers with 28 points, gave the go-ahead at 3 points. Rudy Gobert savagely missed a layup on this play, but Guerschon Yabusele continued the rebounding rebound and just before diving off the USA bench he made a desperate hit on the ball in an attempt to knock it down. in the direction of Fourniers.

Fournier turned Yabuseles’ dive into a dagger, and just like that the Americans are in Olympic trouble.

I think it’s a little bit of pride if you think Americans are supposed to just pull out the balls and win, US coach Gregg Popovich said. We have to work at it like everyone else. And during those 40 minutes, they played better than us.

The Americans lost only for the sixth time in 144 games at the Olympics of all time and fell to 53-4 at the Olympics with NBA players on the roster. The 2004 Athens Games team lost the other three and won bronze. Every other American team in the era that began with the Dream Team in 1992 won gold and this one still can, but that’s far from certain.

When you lose a game, you’re not surprised, Popovich said. You are disappointed.

Fournier had 28 points for France, while Rudy Gobert had 14 and Nando de Colo had 13. Jrue Holiday had 18 points for the United States, Bam Adebayo had 12, Damian Lillard 11 and Kevin Durant had 10. for Americans who only have 2-3 points. in their games this summer, the first four shows in Las Vegas that weren’t supposed to mean much.

The Olympics, they were meant to be different.

They weren’t. They lost again.

I mean, it’s awesome, says Gobert. But until we have what we want to have around our necks, it doesn’t really matter.

The idea of ​​someone else leaving the Olympics with gold hasn’t been so realistic in recent years. Now it’s very real.

A 10-point lead for the United States in the third quarter was wasted, as was a 12-point play-off from Holiday in the opening 4 minutes of the fourth quarter as the Americans fell from six points at the start of the period to six points. with 5 points. : 23 remaining.

The American lead was seven with 3:30 to go. France topped the United States 16-2 from there, and the Americans missed all nine of their shots, five of them in 21 seconds on the same move across the floor in the last minute, three of them at 3 points.

Evan was amazing, said France coach Vincent Collet. I don’t mean to use big, big, bad words, but he did some really big hits.

Defeat doesn’t put the United States out of the medal race, but it essentially eliminates the margin for error. The Americans will face Iran on Wednesday, followed by the Czech Republic on Saturday in their last two Group A matches; win both, and the United States will be in the quarterfinals. Lose another and the Americans might not even finish in the top eight in this 12-team tournament.

The Americans scored three points within seven minutes of the third, Durant made his fourth foul, FIBA’s limit is five with 4:45 to go, and that once comfortable lead quickly wore off. De Colos at 3 points with 2:42 left in the third gave France a 55-54 lead, their first lead since the first four minutes of games.

France led 62-56 before the last quarter. Holiday, who arrived in Tokyo on Saturday, less than a week away from helping Milwaukee win the NBA title, did all he could to allow the United States to win in the fourth, but simply did not received enough help.

He was exceptional, Popovich said.

It was the first time the United States and France have played since the basketball World Cup quarter-finals two years ago, a game the Americans lost en route to seventh place, the worst ever performed by an American basketball team with NBA players.

The United States were outscored 22-5 in the final 7 minutes of this game, losing 89-79. This time the last inning was 16-2 in the 3:17 final to lose by seven.

This defeat in China put an end to hopes for a World Cup medal. This one doesn’t end the Americans’ Olympic chances, but another loss almost certainly will.

We need to defend better in the home stretch, said US forward Draymond Green. And close the games.

ADVICE

France: Frank Ntilikina missed the match, with the French federation claiming that he continues to face slight muscle discomfort. … France won the first nine free throws. The United States didn’t shoot any until JaVale McGee got to the line with 8:27 left in the second quarter. … Yabusele left the game briefly with 1.5 hours left in the half after falling on his knees with Holiday.

USA: Durant made three fouls in the first half, which has only happened 10 times in his last 544 NBA appearances. … The United States used 11 of their players in the first half, with Jerami Grant being the only one left out.

AMOUNT

Durant took possession of fourth place on the list of all-time Olympic appearances in the United States. He has now played 17 games, behind only Carmelo Anthony (31), LeBron James (24) and David Robinson (24). There are 15 players with 16 Olympic appearances.

NEXT

France: faces the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

United States: Face Iran Wednesday.

___

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/2021/07/25/us-mens-basketball-team-beaten-by-france-opener-tokyo-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos