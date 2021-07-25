COVID-19: UK declines for 5th straight day, with 29,173 new infections | breaking news





UK government data shows that the number of new COVID cases in the UK has continued to decline for the fifth day.

The country recorded 29,173 new cases compared to 31,795 infections recorded on Saturday and 48,161 infections at this time last week.

A total of 28 deaths were reported in the 28 days after testing positive on Sunday. 86 deaths were reported on Saturday and 58 were recorded at the same time last week.

The number of people who received more than one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine increased by 43,454, bringing the total to 46,563,452.

And yesterday, 37,160,659 double jabs after 206,968 adults received their second dose.

Meanwhile, Labour’s analysis shows that Spain and Greece have been added to the new “pumpkin plus” list, which could ruin travel plans for nearly 6 million Brits if they require quarantine when returning to the UK.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

This comes after the government introduced an exemption from the 10-day home quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated vacationers from countries on the amber list.

But the ministers removed the exemption for France amid concerns about the beta variant, creating what critics call a “yellow plus” designation for traffic light systems for foreign travel.

Real-time COVID-19 updates in the UK and worldwide

There have been speculations that Greece and Spain could face the same measures as France, but nothing has been confirmed.

Earlier, Sajid Javid apologized for the tweet he posted on Saturday.

The health minister, who deleted the tweet, said: “I thanked the vaccine for helping to fight society, but the word choice was inappropriate and I sincerely apologize.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-cases-fall-for-fifth-day-in-a-row-as-country-records-29-173-new-infections-12363868 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos