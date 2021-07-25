Airports in the western US face jet fuel shortage





A jet fuel shortage, coupled with supply chain issues and an urgent demand for firefighting aircraft, continues to cause problems at airports in the West.

In Nevada, state and federal lawmakers have said they are investigating a possible jet fuel shortage that could delay cargo delivery and passenger travel to Reno-Tahoe International Airport in the coming days. .

An increase in demand for jet fuel by both commercial airlines and firefighting aircraft in Montana and the Pacific Northwest has recently resulted in departure problems and day-long flight delays. at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

In California, recent flights to and from Fresno Yosemite International Airport have been disrupted by jet fuel shortages blamed on lack of tanker deliveries.

Lawmakers said the Reno-Tahoe airport serving Nevada’s second largest metropolitan area faces a jet fuel shortage that could force the cancellation of cargo and passenger fights, potentially limiting the flow of tourists and passengers. essential goods in the northern part of the state.

In addition to serving Reno, a popular gaming destination, the airport is the closest passenger terminal to Lake Tahoe.

Nevada’s political leaders on Saturday night released a statement pledging to minimize disruption at the airport and ensure aerial response to the western wildfires is not hampered.

To be clear, a further failure to ensure an adequate supply of fuel is unacceptable, wrote Governor Steve Sisolak, US Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, and US Representative Mark Amodei.

Reno’s airport shortage is caused by a confluence of factors, including a shortage of tanker drivers, said Stacey Sunday, spokesperson for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

There is simply no one available to drive the fuel trucks here, and it is difficult to predict how long the shortage will last, said Sunday.

Reno-Tahoes’ longest runway is also under construction, limiting the amount of additional fuel airlines can load on inbound flights as heavier loads require longer stopping distances.

Elsewhere, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is allowing truck drivers to work longer hours while delivering fuel that might be needed for firefighting planes elsewhere.

So far this summer, Wyoming has not experienced a major fuel shortage or major forest fires.

Other Western governors, including Kristi Noem of South Dakota, have signed similar orders, though Gordons still prohibits truck drivers from driving when they are tired. Government rules generally limit the driving hours of truck drivers to avoid fatigue-related accidents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/business-a8583e04cdcb43c6699e57d8bcc83e29

