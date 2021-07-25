UK Covid update 25 July 28 deaths and 29,173 cases – see hospital and immunization data





On July 22, 2021, 1,013,261 ​tests were reported. This shows a decrease of -4.9% compared to the previous 7 days.

Between July 16, 2021 and July 22, 2021, there were 6,813,085 tests.

case

Confirmed cases are people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

On July 25, 2021, 29,173 new people reported confirmed positive test results.

Between July 19, 2021 and July 25, 2021, 267,875 people tested positive. This is a decrease of -15.4% compared to the previous 7 days.

Vaccination

The vaccine is currently given in two doses, at least 21 days apart.

By the end of July 24, 2021, 46,563,452 people had received their first dose.

By the end of July 24, 2021, 37,160,659 people had received their second dose.

health care

Some people infected with the coronavirus have to go to the hospital.

On July 20, 2021, 917 people infected with the coronavirus were admitted to the hospital.

Between July 14, 2021 and July 20, 2021, 5,490 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. This is a 26.7% increase from the previous 7 days.

On July 22, 2021, there were 5,001 hospitalized patients with coronavirus.

Some people in hospitals need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

On July 22, 2021, there were 699 coronavirus patients in hospital beds with mechanical ventilators.

dead

28 people died within 28 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, which was reported on July 25, 2021.

Between July 19, 2021 and July 25, 2021, 450 people died in 28 days after testing positive for coronavirus. This is an increase of 59.0% compared to the past 7 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://westbridgfordwire.com/uk-covid-update-25-july/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos