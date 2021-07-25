If the shots don’t fall at the Olympics, it’s no surprise when the United States does.





SAITAMA Kevin Durant got shot. Then another about 20 seconds later.

Jrue Holiday had one. Just like Zach LaVine and Bam Adebayo.

The United States had five pivot possession attempts in their last basketball failure and were empty on all of them.

This not only sentenced the Americans to an 83-76 loss to France on Sunday night, but showed their problems could last well beyond their first Olympic game.

Because if a team can’t shoot, they’re not going to win.

The ball either goes in or doesn’t go in, US coach Gregg Popovich said.

It certainly didn’t go much down on Sunday for the United States. The Americans finished 36% overall and finished 10 for 32 (31%) on a 3-point range.

Durant, who holds a host of scoring records in the United States and is expected to break more in this tournament, finished 1 for 6 on 3 points. Jayson Tatum was 1 for 5. Damian Lillard was 3 for 9.

They are All-NBA players, shooting from a 3-point arc closer than they are used to.

Sometimes you shoot and sometimes you don’t, Popovich said. It is not a question of which aspect of the game you win or lose. His accumulation of everything that happened during the game.

A d

The Americans have undoubtedly had a difficult preparation for these Olympics. Their exhibition schedule was reduced from five to four games after Bradley Beal was placed on health and safety protocols and ultimately was unable to make it to Japan. Another player had to be replaced when Kevin Love retired due to injury.

And with Holiday, Khris Middleton and Devin Booker didn’t join the squad until Saturday after missing training camp while making the NBA Finals, nearly half of the players missed some or all. from the warm-up race to the Olympic Games.

This means Americans need to simplify their playbook, at least in the beginning. There are few sophisticated offensive sets because they just haven’t had the time to learn them.

But that shouldn’t hurt the shot. And they can’t afford it at this point, knowing that they don’t have much else to call on after such a short time together.

Booker missed a 3-point that could have increased a two-point lead with 2:09 remaining. Evan Fournier’s 3 points gave France the advantage before the Americans missed multiple opportunities to regain it.

A d

Durant had a good look at the basket on his two 3s on the five-stroke possession that started with his failure with 44 seconds left. He had gone on another with 25 seconds left and Holiday missed one to end possession.

We gave them five chances in a row, said France center Rudy Gobert.

Durant, with two Olympic gold medals and a 2010 World Basketball Championship MVP award, has never caught on in battling foul issues.

But he wasn’t particularly sharp in exhibition games, when the Americans were beaten by Nigeria and Argentina. After such a good end to the NBA season, it’s a premature crisis for the United States

The good news for the Americans was that Holiday was better than they could have hoped for after arriving late Saturday night after partying with the Milwaukee Bucks after their NBA Championship on Tuesday.

He seems to meet two Americans’ needs, offering a stable point guard while being able to defend even more physically than in the NBA.

A d

If a few more guys improve at their level, from the Americans’ next game against Iran, the Americans think they may be a much different team than the one that withered late against the French.

We still have a chance to reach our goal, “Holiday said, and being consistent is the best way to do it.”

___

More from AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

