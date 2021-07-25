UK wants to remove Chinese CGN from nuclear project





UK Business and Economy Updates

Sources close to the discussion say the UK government is exploring ways to remove China’s state-owned nuclear power company from all future power generation projects in the UK, including plans by a consortium to build a new £20 billion Sizewell nuclear power plant in Suffolk. are doing

The shift in the mood at the top of the government also affects China General Nuclear (CGN)’s proposal to build a new power plant at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex using its own reactor technology, raising questions about the UK’s future nuclear program.

This comes as relations between London and Beijing have cooled in recent years due to issues ranging from China’s crackdown on Hong Kong dissidents and treatment of the Uyghur minority to handling the first COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. .

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said last year that Britain can no longer “do as usual” with Beijing. The most notable move so far has been the government’s decision to oust Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei from Britain’s 5G network.

The move is increasingly debating how the United States and its allies in Europe and Asia can prevent China from acquiring sensitive technology, and how to avoid overreliance on China for technology in its own supply chains or critical infrastructure. are discussing.

Cooperation on nuclear energy dates back to an agreement with China approved in 2015 by then-British Prime Minister David Cameron and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The deal predicted that CGN would become a 20% partner in the development of the planned Sizewell C plant off the coast of Suffolk, with the option to engage in construction. It also sealed China’s investment in a 3.2 GW Hinkley Point C nuclear facility currently under construction in Somerset.

Under the contract, CGN became the lead developer of the proposed Bradwell B plant in Essex, which plans to install its own Hualong HPR1000 reactor technology.

The design is currently undergoing a UK regulatory approval process. However, an official familiar with the matter said China’s plans to build a power plant off the coast just 50 kilometers from London are not the beginning.

They said, “The chances of CGN building Bradwell aren’t in hell,” they said. “Given the approach we’ve seen with Huawei, they [Downing Street] We will not allow Chinese companies to build new nuclear power plants.”

The official added that discussions are already underway with the lead developer of Sizewell C, the French state-owned utility EDF, over whether a new partner for the project can be found.

Another person close to the discussion said Number 10 doesn’t want CGN on both projects, but wants the company to pull out without any confrontation. Both CGN and EDF declined to comment.

UK ministers are concerned about CGN’s involvement in critical UK infrastructure and believe Sizewell is viable without the intervention of a Chinese company.

This will work using European Pressurized Reactor technology, which is a French-German design, despite EDF using the technical input of CGN engineers for the Hinkley Point C.

CGN’s Taishan nuclear power plant in southern China is the first in the world to operate using EPR technology, and more than 100 CGN engineers are associated with Hinkley Point C, and there are approximately 50 on site at Somerset.

However, one nuclear expert expressed anxiety about CGN’s not participating in future projects related to EPR. [first operational] EPR.”

Still, removing CGN from Sizewell could help EDF attract North American infrastructure investors to the project, and nuclear industry leaders say it would otherwise be problematic for Chinese intervention.

The U.S. put it on a 2019 export blacklist alleging that CGN stole U.S. technology for military purposes, and the Trump administration warned Britain about China’s involvement in nuclear power.

According to a British government official, former Prime Minister Theresa May had a “beard” that forced CGN out of Hinkley Point C. May can proceed with the Somerset project by ordering a review, but only if certain strict conditions are attached.

The government has refused to confirm or deny that the government no longer wants the CGN to participate in its nuclear program. “All nuclear power projects in the UK are conducted under strong and independent regulations to meet the UK’s stringent legal, regulatory and national security requirements to ensure that our interests are protected,” the spokesperson said.

