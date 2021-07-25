For American weightlifters, his fly, then Clean and Jerk





TOKYO It’s the travel version of a weightlifting attempt: months of preparation, a few moments to settle down, a brief burst of effort and, hopefully, a winning result.

The Tokyo Games have been a logistical nightmare for athletes and their coaches around the world. In a typical year, Olympic teams and athletes show up to the host nation weeks in advance to acclimatize. This year, the coronavirus and Japanese health regulations have created a whole host of obstacles.

Overcoming them has become his own Olympic sport. Arrive a few weeks early or arrive at the last minute? Do you train and travel on a single schedule, or do you tailor the schedules to each athlete? For weightlifters in the United States, the response led to an unusual route for their visits to Japan: call it a sports surgical strike.

We looked at the logistics of how hard it was to get people into the country, and the paradigm was quite suffocating, said Mike Gattone, the head coach of the U.S. Olympic weightlifting team. So we started to look at how well we could adapt and spend time together, and also allow family and friends to participate.

It all brought us to Hawaii.

To limit disruption and create what it sees as an environment conducive to Olympic success, the American team set up a training camp in Honolulu in early July, an eight-hour flight from Japan. There, the weightlifters trained, but on Tokyo time, 19 hours early. Jeffrey Durmer, a neurologist who is the team’s sleep expert, created schedules for athletes that include sleeping late and training through the night to simulate being in Tokyo.

It’s the next step that is the real test. Rather than flying together to the Games, as the team would have done in a normal year, the American weightlifters made it to Japan in one or two depending on their competition date. Once on the ground, the weightlifters complete their events in just a few hours and return home the next day. No one will wait for the closing ceremony.

Instead of a large entourage, weightlifters are only joined on the Olympic portion of their trip by a personal trainer and two team coaches. They communicate with their nutritionists, sports psychologists and supporters by phone or video conference, and lean on other specialists from the US Olympic team in the brief window when they are on the field in Japan.

Durmer, who also worked as a sleep specialist for NFL teams, said he started lifts on their sleep protocols even before they arrived in Hawaii from their homes across the country. He adapted each athlete’s schedule depending on when he or she had to compete.

Updated

July 25, 2021, 7:06 p.m. ET

Some sleep later, eat later, so when they get to Tokyo they’re ready, he said.

Durmer provided athletes with blackout shades for their bedrooms, sleep masks, sound devices that produce white noise, chamomile tea, and small amounts of melatonin, the so-called darkness hormone, for s ‘make sure they get enough rest. If you look at sleep, that’s the foundation that everything else is built on, he said. If you didn’t eat you would feel bad, and if you didn’t sleep it would destroy everything.

A little extra sleep, he said, can build psychological capacity, so when you raise the bar, you have a positive idea of ​​what you can do, relative to fatigue.

For team officials and medics, the challenge is to prevent athletes from enjoying Hawaii too much. They can sit by the pool, but are encouraged to stay out of the sun. They are told to limit the use of electronic devices before bed. Family and friends are allowed to visit sparingly, if at all.

Jourdan Delacruz, who competes in the 49 kilograms (around 108 pounds) class, flew to Hawaii from Georgia and gradually stayed awake later that night to begin her transition to Japanese time, eventually waking up to ‘At 11 o’clock. athlete to fly to Japan as well, arriving on July 18, less than a week before his competition on Saturday. Her family had planned to travel to Tokyo, but then decided to meet her in Hawaii on Sunday, when she was due to return to Honolulu.

Not only are these my first Olympics, so I don’t know the Olympic experience, but it’s happening during the pandemic, so there are other unique circumstances, Delacruz said in an interview in early July.

On Saturday, Delacruz pulled off his first two lifts in the snatch part of the program, but failed his third attempt at 89 kilograms (around 196 pounds), good enough for the third of eight lifts in his group. In the clean and jerk, however, she failed all three attempts at 108 kilograms (nearly 240 pounds). Just like that, his Olympics and his trip were over.

I want to look back. I put everything I have in there, said Delacruz of his preparation and the end result. Sometimes things like this just happen.

