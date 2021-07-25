UK music festival in danger of cancellation due to pandemic staff shortage | music festival





This summer’s music festival season could face last-minute cancellations due to staff shortages as employees are instructed to self-isolate on the NHS Covid-19 app, according to industry leaders calling for government support.

Association of Independent Festivals chief executive Paul Reed said this summer season, which has already shrunk significantly after multiple cancellations by celebrities, including Glastonbury, could be more disruptive. .

According to Reed, some festivals are struggling to hold events due to a shortage of staff, including bar staff, security and logistics companies. We’ve already heard anecdotal accounts of major companies being quarantined at home. Because their entire team gets pinged and can’t actually get to the site.

I’ve heard that site administrators are being pinged, and it’s clear that it’s an operation that cannot be turned into a remote operation.

Several festivals this summer have already been canceled, including the Glastonbury One-Day event scheduled for September and the Boom Village event, which cited staff issues as one of the reasons for the cancellation.

Reed has been notified in the app, but said the August 16 deadline, when fully vaccinated people will no longer need to self-isolate, is too late for this season’s festivities. It may be too late for some members, but anyway, the festival mainly features young workers who won’t be fully vaccinated by August 16, he added.

The reopening of hospitality facilities, including nightclubs and theaters on July 19, has resulted in a shortage of staff available for the festival, and in some rural areas, for example, if staff are instructed to self-isolate, Reed said, no replacement staff can be found. said. .

This weekend’s test festivities are taking place across the country where social distancing or masking is not required, including the 40,000-capacity tramline festival in Sheffield, Latitude and Standon Calling. has been Reed said the real impact of asking employees to self-isolate will be visible in the coming weeks when other major events begin.

Timm Cleasby, head of operations for the Tramlines festival, said the event faced problems due to self-isolation, but had contingency plans, including starting construction of the site two days early to allow for unexpected delays. But he urged the government to back up insurance schemes for the festival, which those hit by COVID-19-related problems can count on.

He said: He told the government, we’ve done everything they asked of us over the past two summers. Please give us some confidence and get this done so we can get back to normal next year.

Reed also highlighted the continued lack of government-funded insurance schemes as one of the reasons organizers of the 2021 festival are often exposed to significant financial exposure.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said the government would review insurance schemes whenever possible. [events] Occurs when the lock limit is lifted. Reed and Cleasby are increasingly calling for the process to be expedited so that the festival can take place next year.

A DCMS spokesperson said: We understand that Live Events are having difficulties securing indemnification guarantees and are investigating whether further assistance may be required.

