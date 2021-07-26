Delta variant outbreak likely more widespread than data shows, but US could turn around in 3 weeks, former FDA director says





Top line

In a TV interview on Sunday, Dr Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, warned that the resurgence of Covid-19 in the United States is likely more widespread than reported data suggests due to undocumented cases , but said it could in fact mean the nation is on the cusp of “passing the cap” of the new Delta variant outbreak in the coming weeks, at least based on its trajectory in the UK.

Dr Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), testifies … [+] during a House committee hearing.

Getty Images

“I think there are more viruses than we are catching right now,” Gottlieb said on CBS News’ Face the Nation, highlighting factors that may be skewing the number of reported cases, such as the growth of home antigen tests that are not reported to the government; and an increase in infections among young Americans still able to transmit the virus but more likely to be asymptomatic.

He said the possible shortage of unreported cases could mean the nation is “much further along” in the Delta variant outbreak than the number of cases shows and predicted that the United States may start to see more. new cases, which have steadily increased since the beginning of this month, stabilize in the following two to three weeks.

Gottlieb based his prediction on the trajectory of the outbreak caused by the Delta in the UK, saying the US is about three to four weeks behind in terms of infection rates, which has increased for about seven weeks but began to decline on Thursday.

He said experts “don’t have a good idea” of how the number of cases might turn out, but referred to a prediction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that new cases weekly, currently at approximately 350,000, could total between 92,000 and 800,000 infections. in the week ending August 14.

Citing “significantly higher” virus levels that make the Delta variant more contagious than older strains of Covid-19, Gottlieb even advised vaccinated Americans to wear masks to protect against the new variant in “high-temperature” environments. prevalence ”US surgeon general Jerome Adams in separate talks on Sunday.

“We’re heading in the wrong direction” with the pandemic, Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN on the State of the Union, calling it a “cautious” move for officials. cities like Los Angeles again begin to impose the wearing of masks indoors, even among the vaccinated.

Crucial quote

“If you look at the UK over the past seven days, they appear to be turning the corner,” Gottlieb said on Sunday, pointing to the downward trajectory of new cases in the country. “We don’t know if this will last [since] they’ve just lifted a lot of the mitigation measures they had in place, but if the UK is a guide we may be further along in this epidemic and hopefully we’ll be turning a corner in the next two or maybe three weeks.

Key context

The highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India, triggered a third wave of the pandemic in the UK this summer as it is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. Daily new cases in the country fell to a low several months earlier this year until the Delta variant became its dominant strain, pushing weekly cases from less than 25,000 in early June to nearly 350,000 in early June. mid-July and forcing the country to delay reopening for about a month. Daily infections peaked on July 17 and have since fallen by about 45%.

Large number

350,000. This is roughly the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in the United States in the past week, up 172% from just two weeks ago and the highest levels since the end of April. About 49% of all Americans are fully immunized.

What we don't know

Another factor that may contribute to the underreporting of Covid-19 cases, Gottlieb said, is the lack of research into breakthrough infections, which the CDC currently only tracks when people are hospitalized. “We need to understand whether or not people who are vaccinated develop nonclinical or mild infections and whether or not they can spread the virus, because that is important,” Gottlieb said. So far, he says the United States has had to rely on data from countries like Israel, where researchers suggested last week that the Pfizer vaccine is only 39% effective against the Delta variant. However, these results conflict with other studies indicating only slightly decreased levels of protection against mild illnesses. Last week, for example, peer-reviewed research in the UK concluded that the vaccine was 88% effective after two doses.

What to watch out for

Gottlieb, who sits on the board of directors of vaccine maker Pfizer, said the United States was unlikely to allow the company’s Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12 before winter. Clinical data from its ongoing trial, he says, should be available in September, but the FDA will likely require up to six months of follow-up testing before moving to authorization.

