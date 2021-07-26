US Civil Rights Activist Robert Moses Dies Aged 86 | Civil rights news





Robert Parris Moses, an American civil rights activist who was beaten and jailed while leading black voter registration campaigns in the southern United States in the 1960s and then helped improve the education of minorities in mathematics, has died at the age of 86.

Moses worked to dismantle segregation as the Mississippi field director of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) during the civil rights movement and was in the height of the summer of freedom of 1964 in which hundreds students traveled south to register voters.

Moses began his second chapter in civil rights work by founding in 1982 the Algebra Project, which included a program developed by Moses to help poor students succeed in math.

Ben Moynihan, the director of operations for Project Algebra, said he spoke with Moses’ wife, Dr Janet Moses, and she said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Florida. No information was given on the cause of death.

It’s a huge, huge loss. Bob Moses was one of the bravest Americans this nation has produced, a man who contributed to the architect Freedom Summer and to the democratization effort of this country. Losing these icons of democracy while our democracy is under attack should inspire us to act. https://t.co/CsB77gDLX4

Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 25, 2021

Moses was born in Harlem, New York on January 23, 1935, two months after a race riot left three people dead and 60 injured in the neighborhood. His grandfather, William Henry Moses, was a prominent Southern Baptist preacher and a supporter of Marcus Garvey, a black nationalist leader at the turn of the century.

But like many black families, the Moses family moved from south to north during the Great Migration. Once in Harlem, his family sold milk from a black-owned cooperative to help supplement the household income, according to the book Robert Parris Moses: A Life in Civil Rights and Leadership at the Grassroots, by Laura Visser- Maessen.

While attending Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, he became a Rhodes Scholar and was deeply influenced by the work of French philosopher Albert Camus and his ideas of rationality and moral purity for social change.

Moses then went on a Quaker-sponsored trip to Europe and reinforced his belief that change came from the grassroots before earning a master’s degree in philosophy at Harvard University.

Bob Moses is my model of organization. Principle, intellectual, humble, deliberate, ready to work with all who come, never reprimanding but constantly defying. Fun, kind, thoughtful, tender love.

Faith Perry (@imaniperry) July 25, 2021

Moses didn’t spend much time in the Deep South until he went on a recruiting trip in 1960 to see the movement for myself. He attended Reverend Martin Luther King Jrs Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Atlanta, but found little office activity and quickly turned his attention to SNCC.

I was taught the denial of the right to vote behind the Iron Curtain in Europe, Moses later said. I never knew there was (the) denial of the right to vote behind a cotton curtain here in the United States.

The young civil rights activist attempted to register black people to vote in rural Amite County of Mississippis, where he was beaten and arrested. When he tried to press charges against a white assailant, an all-white jury acquitted the man and a judge protected Moses all the way to the county line so he could leave.

He then helped organize the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, which sought to challenge the all-white Democratic delegation in Mississippi.

But President Lyndon Johnson blocked the rebel Democratic group from voting at the convention and instead left the southerners of Jim Crow, drawing national attention. The Jim Crow laws refer to a system of racial segregation in the South.

#BobMoses is dead. What a brilliant, aware and compassionate active human being. Educator. Organizer. Leader. Rest well, sir.

Here is Mr. Moses talking about #FreedomSummer. https://t.co/1x4h2BgJuD

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) July 25, 2021

Disillusioned with the reaction of white liberals to the civil rights movement, Moses quickly began participating in protests against the Vietnam War, then cut all relations with whites, even former SNCC members.

Moses worked as a teacher in Tanzania, Africa, returned to Harvard to earn a doctorate in philosophy, and taught high school math in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Later in life, the shy Moses founded the Algebra Project.

Historian Taylor Branch, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning book Parting the Waters, said Moses’ leadership embodied a paradox.

In addition to attracting the same kind of worship among young people in the movement that Martin Luther King made among adults, Branch said, Moses represented a distinct conception of leadership as arising and exercised by ordinary people.

The SNCC Legacy Project offers its condolences and love to Janet Moses and her children Maisha, Omo, Taba and Malika Moses following the passing of Bob Moses who was a husband, father and emotional center for the family. pic.twitter.com/W1boiPW0kP

SNCC 60th (@ SNCC60th) July 25, 2021

