UK economy growing fastest in 80 years, forecaster | economic growth (GDP)





The UK economy is growing at its fastest pace in 80 years and could recover to its pre-pandemic size by the end of the year, according to major economic forecasters.

Driven by vaccine launches and a recovery in consumer spending, the EY Item Club now expects GDP to grow at 7.6%, the fastest annual GDP growth since 1941. UK economy 9.8% in 2020, worst performance in G7.

Despite the chaos caused by a widespread staffing shortage, optimism emerges as employees self-quarantine on a massive scale after being pinged by NHS testing and tracking. The pandemic is affecting the operations of shops, restaurants, factories and even rail services. Because the boss is struggling to find an employee to fill the shift.

Although the economy has proven increasingly resilient through lockdowns, the EY Item Club report contains health warnings that future patterns of the epidemic and new epidemic-related restrictions will significantly affect whether forecasts are met.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser at EY Item Clubs, said the shutdown meant the closure had a greater economic impact than other countries as the UK economy is more dependent on consumer spending on services such as recreation and leisure. The reopening of this face-to-face part of the economy means Britain should have a correspondingly faster recovery, he said.

In the spring, the Group of Economists, the only non-governmental forecasting agency that uses Treasury modeling of the economy, grew 6.8%. We are raising our forecast for the second time this year, allowing the economy to reach its pre-pandemic peak by the end of 2021. This milestone will now be reached about six months earlier than when the figures were last compiled in April. , the UK’s successful vaccine program is a key factor.

However, recent surveys of economic activity have been less encouraging, leading to concerns that the recovery is being delayed. The IHS Markit and Cips survey showed the slowest growth since March due to widespread staff shortages, increasing cases of COVID-19 and thousands of workers being quarantined due to the pandemic. It also highlighted a new vigilant mood in the public, sparked by the rapidly increasing infection rate.

The EY Item Club report warns that inflation and rising unemployment could impact growth. The group believes that consumer price inflation could reach 3.5% by the end of 2021 and then decline again in 2022, and the unemployment rate could rise in the second half of the year, peaking at 5.1% and falling back to 4.6% in 2022.

Consumers have amassed the most savings since World War II, but the biggest question is whether they will actually start using these funds after activity restrictions are lifted, Beck said. They assume they will, but this is not guaranteed. The consumer situation is not entirely positive. While savings are concentrated in high-income households, rising unemployment and inflation will weigh on real income growth.

