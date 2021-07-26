Clarity on US troops in Iraq to dominate Biden-Kadhimi meeting | Joe Biden News





US President Joe Biden will welcome Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to the White House on Monday, the latest step in weeks of strategic dialogue on the future of US troops in Iraq, attacks by Iran-aligned groups and fears of a resurgence of ISIL (ISIL).

Topping al-Kadhimi’s agenda, the former director of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service who became prime minister in May 2020, will reach a more concrete timetable for the withdrawal of US combat troops, a category that the Biden administration has has yet to be defined.

In April, the United States tentatively agreed to the withdrawal, which is part of Baghdad’s careful balance between competing Iranian and American influences in the country.

What the prime minister must step back from to bring down the political fire in his country is a deadline for this withdrawal of combat troops, said Douglas Ollivant, the former director of the National Security Council for Iraq under the administrations of George W Bush and Barack Obama. Al Jazeera.

A reduced role for the US military has been a growing demand among Iran-aligned Shiite factions in the Iraqi parliament and influential Iran-aligned armed groups that partly make up the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a set groups that fall under the auspices of the Iraqi government but operate separately from the country’s armed forces.

The sentiment was fueled by the 2018 US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the January 2020 Trump administration-led drone assassinations of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi armed group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on the Iraqi soil.

On Sunday, al-Kadhimi told The Associated Press that there was no need for foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil.

What we expect from the US presence in Iraq is to support our forces in training and developing their effectiveness and capabilities, and in security cooperation, he added.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, has not publicly detailed how it defines combat troops in Iraq and what the policy change would mean in practical terms. There are currently approximately 2,500 US troops in Iraq, already serving primarily in training, advisory and support roles. The Pentagon has repeatedly maintained that US troops are temporarily in the country at the invitation of Iraq.

Unequal relationship

Still, Monday’s meeting provides an opportunity for Washington to clarify what it sees as its future role with Iraq and hand al-Kadhimi at least one symbolic victory, Ollivant said.

Such a victory, he said, could help ensure a more stable Iraqi federal election slated for October while satisfying factions inside Iraq so that rockets and armed drones stop falling on various American facilities.

In the meantime, neither Washington nor Baghdad have seriously pursued a complete short-term US troop withdrawal, in stark contrast to Afghanistan, from which all US troops are expected to depart by the end of August, and underlining the persistent threat from ISIS, which remains capable of striking the Iraqi capital and traversing the rugged regions of the north of the country.

In statements following a meeting in Washington on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein both underscored their commitment to continue working together against ISIL while Blinken noted that the partnership between the United States and Iraq is much broader and deeper. that even the common struggle against ISIS.

However, this partnership remains largely unequal. Iraq relies more on the US presence in the country than Washington needs Baghdad as part of its broader strategy in the region, said Massaab al-Aloosy, Middle East analyst at the Institute of Doha graduate studies, based in Qatar.

Iraq has several problems, al-Aloosy told Al Jazeera. There are the obvious ones that are the Popular Mobilization Forces and the terrorist groups but there are others too, a bad economy, water problems.

You have all these structural problems that Iraq needs other countries to help solve, he said.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Hussein ticked off a long list of possible US-Iraqi cooperation areas covering trade, clean energy, healthcare and the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. Blinken, in turn, announced an additional $ 155 million in humanitarian aid to Iraq, bringing the total for fiscal year 2021 to over $ 200 million and the total since 2014 to $ 3 billion.

America doesn’t need a lot

Al-Kadhimi also has a lot to gain from staying in good standing with the United States as he seeks to position himself as an intermediary in the region, said al-Aloosy, a process that has involved strengthening ties with Arabia. Arabia, Jordan and Egypt, while, as a former director of intelligence, maintaining good relations with the various Iranian apparatuses operating in Iraq.

At the same time, while several senior officials in the Biden administration are warm to Iraq, the United States doesn’t need much from the Iraqis other than these missiles to stop falling, Ollivant said. , who is also a senior foreign policy researcher based in Pennsylvania. Research Institute.

The attacks proved to be a national headache for the Biden administration, even though the Iraqis paid the price for the victims.

Within Bidens’ own Democratic Party, some lawmakers have warned that U.S. retaliatory strikes risked escalating into a full-fledged conflict, especially if a member of the U.S. military were killed. They sought to rule over the White House’s ability to operate in the country without congressional approval.

Several Republicans, meanwhile, accused the Biden administration of being too gentle in its response.

While Biden may call for further efforts from Baghdad to rule the violence at Monday’s meeting, U.S. officials are also aware of the prime minister’s limited power in this arena.

I believe that this government really wants to tackle the problem of PMCs and integrate them and make them respond more to the Iraqi government. However, it is very difficult, if not impossible for any government, al-Aloosy said. I don’t think Biden can expect that.

