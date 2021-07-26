All round points of Honda Racing UK from the brand…





Round 3 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship was the weekend where Honda Racing UK scored in Brands Hatch in both Superbike and Superstock classes.

Glenn Irwin finished 11th in yesterday’s opening race in a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and finished the weekend in two top 10s in today’s race. After the original 20-lap race was resumed due to the Red Flag, the final race of the day turned into a thrilling 7-lap dash.

Before the restart, the race was declared wet, but with dry lines appearing on the track, Glenn opted for a full wet front and mid-rear. Proving to be the right choice, he soon established himself in the 12th grid position and was running in podium contention until the 4th lap, but as the race was flagged he was 4th.

The restart was declared dry and a tire change allowed the team to begin preparing for the restart and Glenn finished fourth. Off the line, he fell far and finished second, but a fierce battle began as his BSB rivals all wanted that podium spot. Consistent with this year’s best position, Glenn crossed the line in 6th and moved up to 11th in the overall standings with 55 points.

Meanwhile, Glenn’s BSB teammates Ryo Mizuno and Takumi Takahashi also had a mixed weekend. Ryo’s Brands Hatch experience ended early due to an FP1 crash on his second flying lap, resulting in a swollen right hand. After a few laps in FP2, Ryo decided to rest the rest of the weekend to get his hands better before the next round at Thruxton.

For Takumi, today was his first ride in Brands Hatch’s demanding conditions. 19th in Race 3 was the first race finish over the weekend after two DNFs in Race 1 and Race 2.

For Tom Neave of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship, it was a positive weekend in terms of speed and progress, although the results didn’t count. In today’s race, Tom dropped to 16th due to a poor start, but pushed the Fireblade hard and went fast, eventually starting to overwhelm his ninth-placed Superstock rival to get to 7th.

The team is now transitioning very quickly. Round 4 of the Championship will take place next weekend at Thruxton, from 31 July to 2 August, where Honda Racing UK hopes to play another fierce finale here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://honda.racing/bsb/post/points-all-round-for-honda-racing-uk-at-brands-hatch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos