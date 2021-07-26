First contraceptive pill available over-the-counter in UK pharmacies | UK News





The contraceptive pill is available over the counter in pharmacies for the first time in the UK.

Until now, women needed a prescription to get the contraceptive pill.

Changes were allowed for two types of progesterone only, the so-called “mini pills”, because they were reclassified by the UK Drug Regulatory Authority.

Hana and Lovima tablets were considered safe for use by most women.

Image: Lauren Dyer thinks people should talk to their doctor before taking birth control.

Buyers should consult their pharmacist before selling tablets for the low price of £7.50 per month.

Pharmacist Bina Mehta told Sky News: “This is a milestone in the history of women’s health. Since the first 60 years of birth control pills, women have had to make an appointment to get them. See your GP. Now it’s much easier to access.

“I think there will be a lot of demand here. No need to make a reservation.”

The contraceptive pill has been available over-the-counter overseas for many years. Mehta says the reason it takes so long in the UK is to greatly lower the risk of side effects.

“I think it’s because we want to absolutely make sure it’s very safe. The release of prescription-only drug licenses means we need to look at the safety profile of the drug and this drug is now available and very popular. It has been popular for more than 30 years because of its excellent safety.”

Image: Pharmacist Bina Mehta described these changes as ‘a milestone in the history of women’s health’.

Combined contraceptives that also contain estrogen and can cause more serious side effects still require a prescription.

Lauren Dyer, 34, of Tamworth, Staffordshire, was admitted to the hospital after developing two blood clots in her lungs after taking a combined contraceptive pill.

She believes women should talk to their doctor before taking birth control pills.

“If you want to take birth control pills (that’s any type of birth control method) you should talk to your GP. We discuss what you can get with all birth control methods.”

“This is good news for women and families,” said Dr. June Raine, CEO, when the pharmaceutical and health care product regulator announced changes to a progesterone-only pill containing the synthetic progesterone, desogestrel, earlier this month.

“Pharmacists have the expertise to advise women whether desogestrel is an appropriate and safe oral contraceptive pill to use and provide women with the information they need to make informed choices,” she said.

“We spoke with a wide range of people to decide to create the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the UK. We got a lot of responses to our consultations, and most supported this approach.”

Dr Edward Morris of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists described the announcement as a “big win for women and girls” who will no longer face unnecessary barriers to accessing contraception.

“Even before the pandemic, too many women and girls were struggling to access basic women’s health care,” he said.

“These consequences include an increase in unplanned pregnancies, which can have worse consequences for women and babies.”

