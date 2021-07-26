Afghanistan: US General McKenzie promises to continue air strikes in support of Afghan troops fighting the Taliban





Violence has increased across the country in recent months after the Taliban launched a full-scale assault just days after US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal.

Speaking to reporters in Kabul on Sunday, General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Army Central Command, said: “The United States has stepped up airstrikes in support of Afghan forces over the past few days, and we are ready to continue this increased level. support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks. ”

McKenzie acknowledged that the Afghan government will face difficult days.

“The Taliban are trying to create a sense of inevitability in their campaign. They are wrong,” he said. “The Taliban’s victory is not inevitable,” he said, adding that the US military will continue to provide logistical support to the Afghan air force even after its foreign forces are expected to leave the country. August 31.

“We will continue to support the Afghan forces even after this date of August 31, it will generally be beyond the horizon,” McKenzie said.

The US military carried out two strikes on Taliban targets on Thursday in support of Afghan forces in Kandahar province, several defense officials said. Three of the last four strikes by the United States have targeted captured equipment, a defense official said. This included American equipment transferred to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces which the Taliban then captured as they advanced across the country.

The airstrikes come amid an increased push by the Taliban to seize the territory and a parallel attempt to revive diplomatic measures for a negotiated end to the war. A Taliban spokesman on Friday condemned US airstrikes in Kandahar and Helmand provinces as “barbaric attacks” which “will have consequences”. The spokesman said: “The Islamic Emirate condemns these barbaric attacks in the strongest terms.”

McKenzie on Sunday pledged to support the Afghan Air Force in the future, and said the U.S. Air Force would also retain the ability to “strike in Afghanistan” against two other groups, the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

McKenzie said it would be clear in the “coming days and weeks” whether the Afghan government will be able to defend the country from the Taliban.

He added: “I don’t think it will be an easy path… [but] I do not accept the narrative that there is going to be a civil war out of necessity. ”

On Sunday, fighting continued on the outskirts of Kandahar. AFP reports that McKenzie admitted that the US Air Force had carried out airstrikes in the province in recent days. Kandahar, with 650,000 inhabitants, is the second largest city in Afghanistan after Kabul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/25/politics/us-supports-afghanistan-fighting-taliban/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos