UK Weather: Thunderstorm floods London’s underwater DLR station and hospital | UK News





After a thunderstorm, heavy rains hit London and parts of the South.

Areas including Hackney Wick, Newham and Barking have been affected by the torrential rains, with videos showing cars going through deep water and sometimes people walking almost knee-deep.

Another video showed Stratford’s Pudding Mill Lane DLR station from underwater after heavy rain on Sunday.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Heavy rains have flooded the Stratford shopping center in East London. Photo: @Laughta1

Both hospitals reported problems with their emergency rooms due to the weather.

Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone said it was experiencing “operational problems due to heavy rain,” and Newham Hospital said its A&E department was flooded in some areas.

A spokesperson for Barts Health NHS Trust said on Sunday evening, “The heavy rains have caused operational problems at Whipps Cross Hospital and Newham Hospital.

“We are working closely with local partners to solve problems and maintain patient care, and services for people in emergency situations continue to be available where possible.”

Image: Heavy rain can create dangerous situations for drivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for storms that cover London and surrounding counties, where homes and businesses are at risk of flooding through Sunday evening.

It happened after several days of record temperatures due to a heat wave earlier this week.

The current heavy rain is causing operational problems. Use alternative A&E whenever possible. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/pLmUr2mu13

— Whipps Cross Hospital (@WhippsCrossHosp) July 25, 2021

Residents of Woodford had to use buckets, brooms and wooden planks to build flood defenses and pump water from their homes.

Mariya Peeva from one area said: “My son went to the local store to buy food. By the time he returned, the entire road had already been flooded and water was coming in through our door.”

Image: London’s Pudding Mill Lane DLR station was submerged after heavy rain. Photo: R0bday

The bus also ran aground on a flooded road in Battersea.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has advised people to “avoid walking or driving in floods” and calling 999 in an emergency.

Local emergency services @LondonFire and @MetPoliceUK are responding to severe flooding across London. If you are traveling, check your routes as several @TfL bus, metro and rail services are affected. Do not walk or drive in flooded water. In an emergency, call 999.

— Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) 25 July 2021

“The local emergency services @LondonFire and @MetPoliceUK are responding to severe flooding across London.

“If you are traveling, check your route as several @TfL bus, metro and rail services are affected.

“Do not walk or drive in the flood. In an emergency, call 999.”

In Hertfordshire, the Standon Calling festival was forced to end prematurely due to the weather, and people were instructed to leave the site as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, the festival can no longer be held due to flooding.

If you can safely leave the site tonight, do so as soon as possible. We are working to get everyone off the field as safely and quickly as possible.

— Standon Calling (@StandonCalling) July 25, 2021

Meteorologist Steven Keates warned on Sunday evening that up to 100 millimeters of rain could fall in just a few hours in parts of the south between South Suffolk and the Isle of Wight.

He said the storm was caused by the “convergence” of air currents due to the warming of the Earth’s surface from recent heatwaves, rising into cooler air in the atmosphere.

Image: A man thought it would be nice to take off his shoes into a large pool formed in central London.

It happened Saturday morning after lightning struck homes in Andover, Hampshire, evacuating residents.

Neighbors heard a “huge bang” as two houses on Mercia Avenue burned down in the strike, and a 70-year-old woman was evaluated by paramedics.

Kingston Police, which oversees the borough of the amber area for storms, has warned drivers to remember to “drive cautiously” and “don’t drive a submarine.”

Police said on Twitter, “Drive with caution.

“Remember also that you are not driving a submarine. Do not go into places where you can get into deep water.

“The stopping distance will be greater, so pay attention to speed and distance.”

Image: Heavy rain in central London as the Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow warning for the South.

The rain earlier this week put an end to the sweltering heat, potentially disappointing everyone hoping for a dry, sunny shore excursion.

The rest of the country is expected to have a cloudy and calm weekend, while Scotland is expected to be sunny.

Temperatures are expected to rise again in most areas as the storm clears on Monday, with mercury expected to reach 26 degrees in London, 25 degrees in Edinburgh, 24 degrees in Cardiff and 22 degrees in Belfast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted early clouds in some northern and eastern parts of the country will move as far as Scotland, with sunny skies and scattered showers for most of the day throughout the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-dlr-station-underwater-and-flooding-across-london-as-thunderstorms-to-continue-into-monday-12364014 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

