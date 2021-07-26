Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Unions fighting government plans to end the epidemic

Union leaders are starting to fight the government’s plan to end the epidemic with measures that threaten a summer of chaos for vacationers, shoppers and commuters.

Critical patients can avoid self-isolation through a government initiative launched in fear that critical infrastructure could collapse under pressure from the NHS app for hundreds of thousands to stay home. Read the full story.

2. UK Weather: London can see months of rain in three hours flooding underground stations and highways.

In London, it rained for months in three hours, subway stations flooded and motorists on highways had to abandon their cars.

Drivers running along the A406 were stranded by emergency services saying they wouldn’t help some drivers until late in the evening when thunderstorms hit the southeast. Read the full story.

3. Business Vaccine Passport Considered by Nearly 1/3 of Major Companies

More than 30% of UK large companies said their employees can request a certificate of immunization before physically returning to work.

This comes after the government proposed that businesses should use NHS apps to check if their white-collar workers were subjected to both attacks. Read the full story.

4. Alex Yee wins triathlon silver medal for wrong start from speedboat

Britain’s dominance over the Olympic men’s triathlon is over, but it’s just fair. Four years ago, Alex Yee posted a message to himself on social media: If you do your best in what you love, one day you can be the best.

For a long time, it seemed he was trying to convey the word by following in the footsteps of Alistair Brownlees and becoming an Olympic champion. Achieving a silver medal following Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt was a significant achievement. Read the full story.

5. Weed Thriller: Garden of Weeds, Gold Award at the Royal Horticultural Society Show

The garden full of weeds won a gold medal at the Royal Horticultural Society show, despite the creators expecting it to get a zero.

A plot named Weed Thriller won an award at the Tatton Flower Show in Cheshire on Wednesday. Read the full story.

