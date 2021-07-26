UK Government Criticizes Strong Approach to Corporate Governance Reform





UK Business and Economy Updates

The architects of the UK’s governance standards for private companies have argued that the changes would have “significantly negative impacts” as the government criticized the government’s plans to extend some of the most stringent regulations on large companies to private companies.

Sir James Wates, chairman of the Wates Group, one of the UK’s largest family-owned construction companies, said a proposal to extend the definition of a “public interest institution” (PIE) to large private companies would increase costs and stifle growth and innovation. .

The proposed reforms came in response to public backlash against the corporate collapse of outsourcer Carillion, cafe chain Patisserie Valerie and privately owned retailer BHS.

Wates, who also chaired the Institute for Family Business, called the proposal a “big hammer” and questioned the need to expand the PIE scheme, which currently only applies to large corporations and financial groups.

“It’s a big exaggeration to suggest that ministers are ‘cleaning big business’, though it’s a big exaggeration to suggest that the few high-profile cases of poor governance, often cited as examples of Patisserie Valerie and BHS, reflect the trend, he said, according to the Financial Times. said to

The proposed changes mean that a privately owned company, or a company with an Aim list like Patisserie Valerie, will fall under the PIE definition for the first time if its turnover or number of employees exceeds certain thresholds until it collapses in 2019 due to suspected fraud. .

An option for a broader definition that could more than double the number of PIE companies to about 4,000 was included in a government white paper published in March. Public consultations about a plan to hold directors accountable for the correctness of company accounts closed earlier this month.

suggestion

Wates said these changes will be a burden on private businesses. “The additional auditing and reporting requirements carry significant costs and, perhaps more worryingly, will hinder innovation and growth for many family-owned businesses, a sector that employs 14 million people and accounts for about a third of UK GDP. will.”

Expanding the PIE framework would allow private companies, which are typically structured quite differently, “will be subject to regulations designed for publicly traded companies,” he said.

Instead of imposing more rules on private groups, Wates asked the government to work with private companies to assess the impact of the new company reporting regulations introduced in 2019 and close the information gaps that are being disclosed.

He said pastors should allow time for “good practice to spread” according to their work to establish the Wates Principle. This is a voluntary corporate governance guideline for large private companies published in 2018 with the support of the Financial Reporting Committee.

Proponents of the proposal believe that these changes will enhance the protection of stakeholders such as employees, pension plan members and the supply chain. However, some companies, investors and accountants have raised concerns that overhauls could stifle company growth and increase costs.

Separately, the Charity Committee opposed proposals to expand the PIE definition to include large non-profit organizations and said it did not recognize the failure of the philanthropic sector to compare with the corporate world.

The government said in a statement: “Since the largest private companies are of far greater economic importance than some publicly traded companies, designating them as a public interest institution will provide adequate oversight to mitigate the risk of avoidable corporate failures and to protect UK jobs. It is possible,” he said.

