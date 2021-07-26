Beijing accuses US of calling China “imaginary enemy” in meeting between senior diplomats





Sherman arrived in northern Tianjin on Sunday for meetings with Xie and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as part of what his office described as ongoing US efforts to hold candid discussions with Chinese officials in order to “advance the interests and values ​​of the United States and manage the relationship.”

The Chinese ministry’s statement, which precedes Sherman’s meeting with Wang, accused the United States of wanting to rekindle a “sense of national purpose” by orchestrating a “whole-of-government, whole-of-society” campaign to demonize and suppress China. .

“The United States seems to demand cooperation when it wants something from China; decoupling, cutting off supplies, blocking or sanctioning China when they think it has an advantage; and resorting to conflict and confrontation at all costs, ”Xie said, according to the statement. .

Xie also said that the United States was “unable to lecture China on democracy and human rights,” stressing the historic United States treatment of Native Americans and the action. American military.

The US side has yet to release a statement on the meeting.

The talks come more than three months after the confrontational meeting of countries in Alaska in March, in which diplomats from both sides publicly exchanged pikes.

During the meeting, the first under the administration of US President Joe Biden, Chinese diplomats accused the US delegation of being “patronizing” in its tone, while a US official said Beijing officials appeared “Determined to show up”.

In the months after Alaska, the two countries continued to clash on multiple fronts, with the US government being very critical of China’s policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. China on Friday announced new sanctions against seven US officials – including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross – and entities in response to US sanctions against several Hong Kong government officials, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

Speaking to CNN, Willy Lam, an assistant professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a longtime analyst on Chinese policy, described Sino-US relations as “at an all-time low.”

Talks such as those between Sherman and Wang are therefore aimed at preventing the adversarial relationship from escalating into direct conflict, Lam said. “Sherman said she wanted to build safeguards and parameters. So that conflicts can be dealt with through negotiations and not through direct confrontation and conflict,” Lam said.

“If the negotiations go well, there could be a possibility of a face-to-face meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Italy in October,” Lam said.

However, the Chinese have previously rejected meetings between the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the top official of the Chinese Central Military Commission. The Chinese have also been reluctant to set up a hotline. Whether this would be a high-level summit between Biden and Xi remains very uncertain, ”Lam added.

Speaking ahead of his meeting with Sherman on Monday, Wang Yi told Hong Kong television station Phoenix TV that “no country is superior to others” and that China will not accept any country that assumes such a position.

“The United States has always pressured others with its self-proclaimed forces in a condescending manner, believing that they are superior to others,” Wang said on Saturday. “But I want to tell the American side that there is never a country that is superior to others, and that there should not be one, and China will not accept any country that boasts of its superiority.”

Wang’s comments follow remarks by a US State Department spokesperson at a press briefing last Wednesday, when he said Sherman would travel to China “from a position of strength.”

“If the United States has not learned to come to terms with other countries on an equal footing today, it is our responsibility, with the international community, to teach the United States a good lesson in this regard, ”Wang added.

