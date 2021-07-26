Renewable group pushes bigger UK clean energy auction





Renewable Energy Update

Renewable energy companies are pressuring UK ministers to increase the clean power capacity they seek to secure through a major auction later this year by 25%, warning that the UK is “essential” to meet its climate goals.

Chief executives and dignitaries of large clean energy groups, including ScottishPower, Vattenfall, Orsted and the trade association RenewableUK, are urging the UK government to increase the capacity it seeks to procure from 12 gigawatts to a “minimum” of 15 GW.

Several organizations supporting the request also signed a letter to the G20 leaders last week, warning that current forecasts will cut the wind energy capacity needed to be carbon-neutral by 43% by 2050. The UK’s 2050 net zero target is legally binding.

Ministers said last year that 12GW could provide enough clean power to power 20 million electric vehicles per year on UK roads.

A government auction that guarantees renewable energy developers an agreed-upon price per unit of electricity for 15 years is held every two years in the UK. Businesses say that securing funding to build a project is critical, and in a highly competitive process, if a successful bidder wins, they risk delaying essential projects for years.

Dan McGrail, the new CEO of RenewableUK, which represents more than 400 companies, estimated in an interview with the Financial Times that the project with a total potential capacity of 23 GW will be ready for auction this year, starting in December.

He also urged ministers to switch to an annual auction known in the industry as a “contract for a difference” round. “Accelerating the speed and scale of the energy transition is critical,” McGrail said.

Britain’s climate advisors say the grid must be completely decarbonised by 2035 to reach its net-zero target by 2050.

Danielle Lane, UK country manager at Vattenfall, said: “The larger … auction sends a clear signal that the UK is serious about reaching net zero.”

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower, part of the Spanish energy group Iberdrola, said investors’ desire to develop renewable projects in the UK is “higher than ever”.

“To capture this … the UK needs to look at more frequent auctions, potentially annually, but crucially without imposing inflexible limits on the amount of renewable energy that can be deployed.

This year’s auction is significantly larger than the 5.8 GW it pledged in 2019.

But energy companies note that solar and onshore wind developers will be eligible to participate this year for the first time since 2015. This means that the desired capacity will be spread across a much wider range of technologies.

The UK business department will release details of the auction this summer, and capacity limits will “be informed, among other things, through the most recent estimate of the project’s eligible pipeline”.

