Florida leads US in new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, but sticks to weekly, not daily reports





Florida now accounts for one in five new Covid-19 coronavirus infections reported in the … [+] US Pictured is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

A lot can happen in a week.

From July 16 to 23, Florida counted 73,199 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. That’s an increase of more than 60% from the previous week, according to data from Florida Health. During this period, Florida had more new reported infections than any other state in the United States. In fact, Florida now accounts for about one in five new Covid-19 coronavirus infections reported across the United States.

Florida has also recorded at least 282 Covid-19-related deaths over the past week, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. All of this has happened in a state where less than half of the population (48.5%) is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with vaccination rates slowing as this News4JAX segment has shown:

So things don’t seem to be going very well in Florida, unless, of course, you’re a virus that looks like a spiky massage ball.

Yet despite all of this, the Florida state government does not appear to budge from its June 4 stint from a daily report to a weekly report of Covid-19 statistics for the state, according to Forrest Saunders reporting for WPTV. , the NBC subsidiary in West Palm Beach, Florida. Florida is one of the many states that have decided in recent months to move away from daily reporting in favor of rarer reporting. But as Arielle Mitropoulos described in her July 2 article on ABC News titled Dozens of States End Daily Reports of COVID-19 Data, Fearing Experts of Hidden Outbreaks, many public health experts don’t were not too happy with these daily reporting changes of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the midst of a pandemic.

Just imagine what would happen if you told the public that they could only get sports, stock market, or celebrity news once a week. It probably wouldn’t go too well. After all, the company has gotten used to real-time updates and smartphone notifications on all sorts of things like Kim Kardashian wakes up while wakeboarding over the July 4th weekend. So, for now, Florida residents can continue to have more real-time information about what the Kardashians are doing than what a potentially deadly virus is doing spreading around them.

It makes about as much sense as a one-legged cat costume for a dog. Florida is fighting Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). In general, in any battle it is best to know where your opponent is and where is moving, whether you are playing sports or playing video games, conducting a military operation, participating in a competition. beatboxing or trying to control an infectious disease. You can’t just wear a blindfold and use the Force like Obi-Wan Kenobi once told Luke Skywalker to do in the Star Wars movie.

In the midst of a scary pandemic, daily updates are far from TMI (too much information). In fact, the daily updates provided throughout 2020 were always TLI (too little information) or TWTHIGO (too much what’s going on), as they weren’t able to give any idea in time. wanted to where the virus was traveling. In part, that’s because Covid-19 testing in the United States last year was about as well coordinated as an episode of Dancing with the Stars staged by groundhogs. A lot of people couldn’t even get tested when they wanted to get tested. Or they experienced delays. Even after the tests were performed, delays may have occurred before the results were released to the state. It is not known how many of these issues have since been resolved since the United States shifted its focus from testing, testing, testing to face masks, face masks, face masks to vaccine, vaccine, vaccine even though the three should always remain important. Therefore, even the daily reports for a given day may only represent what the virus was doing a few weeks ago and not what the virus is doing now.

Adding another one-week lag to the reporting deadline further hampers the capacity of health professionals, county and city leaders, schools, businesses, transit operators and many more parts of society to coordinate their response. By opting for weekly reports only, Florida is essentially saying to stay tuned until next week as the virus continues to spread.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has failed to implement uniform universal Covid-19 prevention measures such as the face mask and social distancing requirements across the state. In fact, as Alison Durkee covered for Forbes, DeSantis actually pushed against such measures. This left organizations, schools, businesses, municipalities and counties to determine what precautions to take. And to do that, you need surveillance information to know where and when the virus may increase. While waiting for the next weekly report, they could very well be in the midst of high viral activity without even knowing it, kind of the opposite of being sexy and knowing it. This could leave them like birds on lawn chairs: sitting ducks.

Not knowing how much viral activity is increasing day by day can also leave healthcare professionals in awe. Chances are, they will need advance notice to know if a day can be a bad, a very bad day, a very bad day, or a very bad day.

States like Florida could also use more warning to avoid a 2020 upturn. Remember when states were forced to employ more drastic measures such as closing schools and workplaces to curb this? which was becoming an uncontrollable situation. This happened because the United States failed to implement less drastic means of stopping the virus sooner, such as social distancing and the use of face masks, to prevent the daily case rate. to increase so quickly.

Despite the distribution of the Delta variant, few festival-goers seem to be practicing social … [+] distancing or wearing face masks at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Getty Images

The impact of Florida’s decisions goes far beyond this state. What happens in Florida does not necessarily stay in Florida. As long as people continue to travel to and from the Sunshine State, the virus can continue to hitchhike to other states like the drunk people on Ubers.

Of course, some may argue that there is not enough time, staff or resources to prepare and publish daily Covid-19 reports. This argument holds up as well as fishnet underwear. States must make surveillance for the Covid-19 coronavirus a priority, as failure to contain the virus affects everyone and all industries. Think about how much companies regularly spend to learn about what their customers and competitors are doing, and then adjust accordingly. They realize how powerful information can be and how it can guide their actions. This is why ads for waders, bondage harnesses, and chastity belts may appear in your browsers shortly after you have done your daily internet research and website visit.

Based on information collected by Facebook and other platforms, businesses can know and anticipate what you’re going to do before they even know what you’re going to do on your own. This anticipation can give these companies a competitive advantage. And that’s what it takes in the battle against SARS-CoV-2, competitive advantages. Unfortunately, without enough proper surveillance information, this cannot happen when trying to control the Covid-19 coronavirus. Much like with John Doe in the movie Se7en, not knowing enough about what the virus is doing gives the Covid-19 coronavirus the upper hand. Or at least the top tip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/07/25/florida-leads-us-in-new-covid-19-coronavirus-cases-yet-sticks-with-weekly-not-daily-reporting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos