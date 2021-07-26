FirstFT: UK regulator considers compensation for mis-sold annuities.





world update

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about world news.

good morning. This article is an on-site version of the FirstFT newsletter. When you sign up for the Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition, it’s sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The UK’s financial regulator is considering invoking a rarely used power to force financial advisors to pay compensation to thousands of steel workers who are victims of misselling their pensions.

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Conduct Authority, used so-called Section 404 powers to help many of the 7,700 people who received inadequate advice when exiting British Steel’s defined benefit plan. He said he was considering a way to do it.

Consumer experts say claims for financial advisors could reach hundreds of millions of pounds after workers swap their guaranteed pension benefits for a lump sum of cash transferred to riskier defined contribution plans.

“This force represents a serious intervention in the market and its use can have far-reaching consequences.” – Nikhil Rathi

Five more stories in the news

1. UK likely to block China from nuclear projects Downing Street says it is looking at ways to remove China’s state-owned nuclear company from all future UK electricity projects, including the new £20 billion Sizewell nuclear power plant in Suffolk. Discussion according to a close source.

2. UK to ease wine import requirements after Brexit The government announced yesterday that it will ease restrictions on wine imports following a warning of continued harm. Ministers said ending the industry-welcome requirement for a VI-1 import certificate could save UK consumers around £130 million a year.

3. Credit Suisse settles espionage Credit Suisse settled one of history’s most explosive feuds by reaching an out-of-court settlement with former star wealth manager Iqbal Khan as it prepares for its first quarter earnings led by Chairman António Horta-. Thursday’s Badger.

4. US House of Representatives nearing agreement on trillion-dollar infrastructure bill A group of centrist senators raced yesterday to reach final agreement on a trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure package. full economic agenda.

More American Political News: 1960s civil rights activist Robert Moses who led the black voter registration movement in the South died yesterday. (AP)

5. Disorderly meeting on G20 climate targets G20 environment ministers have pledged to adopt new targets within the next three months after a fiercely fought summit in Naples, which at times seemed on the verge of collapse. According to climate scientists, extreme weather events are “off the scale” of forecasts, even when climate change is taken into account.

coronavirus digest

European banks will be cautiously curtailing their debt provisions as they report earnings this week, and government-backed plans are holding back loan defaults.

The UK recorded 29,173 Covid-19 cases yesterday, down from 48,141 the week before as infections fell for the fifth day in a row. Ministers will meet today to discuss extending the exemption list to self-isolation rules.

Japanese company Shionogi has started human trials of the first once-daily pills to treat coronavirus patients.

U.S. health officials are discussing tightening mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans amid a surge in infections related to the Delta strain. (FT, WSJ)

As the surge in cases clashes with global vaccination campaigns, more people are asking, “How protected am I?” Sign up for the Coronavirus Business Updates newsletter and stay up to date on our live blog.

days ahead

AstraZeneca’s EU Deadline Today is the deadline for AstraZeneca to meet its obligation to supply the first 15 million of the 50 million vaccines ordered in the EU. Pharmaceutical groups have to pay €10 per undelivered dose, but this is not the end of the problem, explains Tom Braithwaite.

US-China Summit Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited Tianjin to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the possibility of a summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at the Italian G20.

Video: Will China become the center of the global economy?

Performance Tesla, Hasbro, LVMH, Philips Electronics, Ryanair Heathrow Airport and Tata Motors are among the companies reported on Monday. Here is the full list:

Another thing we are reading

Simon Stevens: ‘You have to match the weather.’ After a seven-year tenure, Stevens led the UK’s NHS through its worst epidemic and, unlike some European health systems, never let it be overwhelmed. The outgoing NHS director also had a lunch with the FT to discuss the fight for funding and how to reduce the waiting list.

How Naomi Osaka Became the Face of Tokyo 2020 Training, planning and marketing in 2020 culminated with Osaka’s Olympic tennis debut. Less than 48 hours after she lit the Olympic torch, the match is perhaps the most iconic role a host country can bestow on its citizens. Check out our recap of Day 2 of the game and add ‘Tokyo Olympics’ to myFT to keep up with the latest developments.

Team GB: Adam Peaty won gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke. The swimmer spoke exclusively to FT ahead of the competition about his plans to achieve his greatness. Alex Yee also won a silver medal in the men’s individual triathlon.

Opinion: Today’s athletes spend all their time training, and far less time than ever before developing their skills and identity outside of sports, says Andrew Hill.

Sicily, the future of avocados and food In some parts of the world, heat and drought threaten certain crops, raising food security concerns. In other regions, however, the warming climate and changing seasons have allowed growers to grow new crops that were previously difficult to produce profitably.

Opinion: With only 100 days left until COP26, it is important for wealthy countries to fulfill their Paris Agreement pledges, wrote Christiana Figueres, former climate director of the United Nations.

Collective risk sharing should be central to the pension. Alchemy crystals cast a very long shadow. All institutions must be stable as well as secure livelihoods in old age. Sadly, the UK is far short of what is needed, says Martin Wolf. It is difficult for individuals to bear the investment and longevity risk on their own.

The worst unrest in South Africa since the inauguration of apartheid president Cyril Ramophosa in 2018 promised to revive a stagnant economy. But the imprisonment of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, sparked huge civil unrest. There is no more obvious economic impact than Hammarsdale.

work and career

As companies experiment with hybrid work, PwC predicts a growing demand for tools that can check worker well-being in real time. For example, to see if a meditation app subscription really makes a difference. But it would be easy to misuse such insight, writes Pilita Clark.

Recommended Newsletter for You

Swamp Notes — Expert insight into the intersection of money and power in American politics. sign up here

Trade Secrets — A must-read on the changing face of international trade and globalization. sign up here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/587085c3-8e2e-4d53-9e5e-75611f7160fe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos