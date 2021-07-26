American coronavirus: if you are not vaccinated against Covid-19, you should not go to a bar or restaurant, according to an expert





“What I would say bluntly is, if you’re not vaccinated right now in the United States, you shouldn’t go to a bar, you probably shouldn’t be eating at a restaurant. risk of getting infected, “CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield.

In 48 states, the rate of new cases of Covid-19 in the past week has jumped at least 10% from the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In 34 of those states, the rate of new cases increased by more than 50%.

If large numbers of people remain resistant to the vaccine, Reiner said, the United States has two options to control the spread: shut down businesses – which few want to do – or go back to masks.

“The only way to mask the unvaccinated is to mask everyone,” Reiner said.

While masking, like vaccination, could come within the tenure of state leaders, Vanderbilt University Medical Center professor of infectious diseases Dr William Schaffner said he anticipated more success if the pressure to return precautions came from trusted local authorities and community leaders.

And for those who say vaccination is a personal choice, Schaffner said, they are half right.

“It’s kind of like driving at a red light. Yes, it’s your decision, it puts you in danger, but also puts others in danger,” Schaffner said.

The Delta variant increases the need for precautions

Part of the urgency to control the spread and implement precautions is due to the prevalence of the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than other strains of the virus.

“At the start of the pandemic, the CDC said that close contact was someone you are inside without a mask for 15 minutes or more,” said Dr Celine Gounder, who served on the advisory board President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 Transition. in an interview with STAT published on Friday. “The equivalent of that with the Delta variant is not 15 minutes, it’s a second.”

That means people might need to do more than one thing to protect themselves from the more transmissible variant, said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine.

In addition to vaccination, “Some of the other layers we should consider would be masking on the inside when you are outside your home bubble, optimizing ventilation in the house – just opening your window works. very good, ”she said.

People should think about how much virus is in the air, as well as how long they could be in contact with this virus-laden air.

“So if you’re indoors, there’s not a lot of air dilution unless you open the windows and do that sort of thing. When you’re outside, it’s almost infinitely diluted. And so on the outside, your risk is really low, “Gounder said.

As the Delta variant spreads, rates of infections and hospitalizations are on the rise.

In California, the counties of San Diego and Los Angeles both reported their highest number of cases since February, and hospitalizations in LA County have more than doubled in two weeks. Los Angeles County officials said on Sunday that hospitalizations exceeded 700 for the first time since March.

In Florida, state health data shows the positivity of new cases nearly doubled in two weeks, from 7.8% in the week of July 2 to 15.1%.

A total of 870 hospital patients were reported in Alabama on Sunday, according to the state’s Covid-19 public health dashboard. Hospitalizations there have steadily increased since early July: on July 4, only 213 hospitalized patients were reported.

And Louisiana now has the largest increase in per capita cases in the United States, state officials said on Friday.

“We know that over 80% of them are the Delta variant – that’s what is causing this increase,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

“And what allows this increase is a very small percentage of people vaccinated.”

As experts push for vaccine warrants, governor says he won’t

Vaccination rates would likely increase, Reiner and Schaffner said, if employers and schools demanded vaccines.

Former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the same, but added that this is unlikely to happen until the vaccines are fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

“If you want to get a bunch of people vaccinated really quickly, get a license for those vaccines,” Adams told CBS on Sunday. “And then you’ll see the military making it mandatory, you’ll see the companies making it mandatory.”

Every vaccine available in the United States has been cleared by the FDA for emergency use, but they have not yet been fully approved.

And the lack of full-blown approval contributes to the vaccine reluctance, Adams said.

When asked on Sunday if vaccination warrants should be on the table, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeffrey Zients told CNN that city governments and businesses should consider any strategy that would allow entry safely in their location, whether they are vaccines or negative Covid-19 tests.

But he wants the FDA to take its time to thoroughly review the approval requests, so the public will know the agency is “not giving in to political pressure.”

Zients is hoping that an approval will come in August or September. President Biden said last week that full approval could come before the end of August.

Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna have started their requests for full FDA approval, while Johnson & Johnson has announced plans to file for licensure.

In Arkansas, where vaccination rates are particularly low, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he will not impose vaccines.

Arkansas reported 11,748 new cases and 56 new deaths last week with a 19.32% positivity rate according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. About 36% of Arkansas residents are fully vaccinated, the site reported.

Hutchinson said requiring inoculation could “provoke a greater backlash of negativity towards the government, then impose freedom.”

CNN’s Travis Caldwell, Holly Yan, Dakin Andone, Melissa Alonso, Lauren Mascarenhas, Claudia Dominguez, John Bonifield, Elizabeth Cohen, Deanna Hackney, Chuck Johnston and Alexandra Meeks contributed to this report.

