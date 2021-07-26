Banks and miners raise UK dividends in Q2 2021 above expectations





The second quarter of 2021 was the first period compared to the Pandemic Quarter and was “always doomed” to receive favorable comparisons, but the 51% gain was “significantly better” than Link Group’s expectations of a 31% gain and also beat the base result. This is a 44% increase over the previous year.

UK dividend decline slows as sector resumes paying

A number of factors boosted quarterly payouts, including a limited albeit bank dividend return, which added £3.4 billion to the UK dividend market, more than the oil, gas, energy, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries combined.

This brings HSBC back to its top two highest-paying companies that it had held for more than five years in a row before the dividend ban ends in 2020.

Rio Tinto, who took first place for the third consecutive year, donated £833 million in special dividends alone, reflecting a very strong period in the mining sector, which accounts for a quarter of the total. Dividend.

The sector’s £6.3 billion payments exceeded expectations of £400 million, fueled by soaring commodity prices and cost measures leading to a “boosting cash flow” for the biggest miners.

Industrials, which fell 92% in the second quarter of 2020, has already returned to pre-pandemic levels with a £2.5 billion dividend of just 4% of the 2019 figure, and the oil sector is starting to put the brakes on it. UK market.

Historically, the sector has accounted for nearly £1 for every £5 distributed by London-listed companies, but Link Group expects this wall to fall from the third quarter and expects it to drop to £1 for every £10 in the next 1-2 years.

The UK dividend market is still concentrated in a few names, with the top 15 payers accounting for 62% of the quarter’s total dividends.

The bank dividend is back, but the quest for income continues.

Further down the market cap spectrum, the mid-250 increased payouts by 156% in the second quarter on a headline basis, mainly because the sector mix, including hospitality and travel, was disproportionately affected by the pandemic. on a low base.

Two-thirds of the mid-250s cut their dividends compared to half of the top 100 companies, but despite the rebound, the base dividend figure of £2.3 billion is 44% below the group’s 2019 levels.

Noisy’ H2

Q2 2021 showed a significant rebound, but nearly 90% of this increase came from companies that canceled Q2 2020 dividends through special ‘chasing’ dividends and payout returns.

As the second half progresses, Link Group again warns of a “very noisy” dividend pattern with fewer special dividends and fewer traditional payment quarters.

However, the company has now abandoned its worst-case forecast entirely, arguing that “the overall situation is very encouraging” and that the forecast no longer makes sense as all restrictions on bank dividends are lifted.

This confidence following Q2 results has led Link Group to upgrade its overall dividend forecast for 2021, forecasting headline growth of 24% to a total of £79.5 billion, which is £2.5 billion higher than the current April forecast. The group currently expects 2025 to be earlier than 2025, but is confident of 2025 as the target date for the base dividend to return to its pre-crisis highs.

Ian Stoke, Managing Director, EMEA Corporate Markets, Link Group, said, “There is a noisy mix of dividend recovery, catch-up one-offs and timing changes, with regular annual raises for companies that have traded well through the crisis. caused a counterattack.

“The upward tailwind will be less favorable here. Timing effects will burden around £1.2 billion in the third quarter. Similarly, payout declines will gradually slow until 2020, making comparisons more difficult year-over-year by banks on the plus side. is now free to pay its shareholders any way they want, well ahead of the PRA’s original schedule.

“Even if bank dividends rebound to pre-pandemic intensity next year (not our prediction), total UK plc payouts will still be between a fifth and a quarter what they were in 2019 after deducting special amounts. It is important to remember that dividends.

“There are some easy victories behind us right now, but we are more optimistic about our outlook for 2021. We are upgrading our forecasts to take into account the strength of the second quarter and allow for more bank dividends, but there are a lot of uncertainties. Note that there is, exactly how much capital will be returned to the shareholders and in what form. This will become clearer in early August.”

