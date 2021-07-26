Caeleb Dressel leads 4x100m freestyle relay as USA takes gold





Caeleb Dressel took the lead and Zach Apple closed the door as an anchor stop as the United States won gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dressel’s first stage in 47.26 put the United States in first place, which the team held for most of the race.

France briefly took the lead at the 150-yard bar, but the United States moved closer and gained a lead thanks to the mid-47 legs of Blake Pieroni and Bowe Becker.

Zach Apple’s anchor leg in 46.69 left no doubt as the United States touched more than a second ahead of silver-winning Italy.

Australia won bronze after France faded to sixth place.

The United States narrowly avoided a mistake that would have cost them not only gold, but a medal of any color. In the last relay exchange, Apple came within 0.05 seconds of leaving the blocks before Becker made his touch.

The gold medal is Dressel’s first at the Tokyo Games, where the 24-year-old has a chance of winning a total of seven gold medals in three individual events and four relays.

Dressel did not swim in the preliminaries. Instead, Brooks Curry finished the quartet to advance to the final before being replaced by Dressel. Typically, relay swimmers who don’t make it to the final receive their medals after the event, although Dressel made sure that Curry didn’t have to wait that long. Shortly after stepping off the podium, Dressel presented his medal to Curry, who was in the stands.

