President Kenyatta arrives in the UK tomorrow as a government guest of honor.





President Uhuru Kenyatta will arrive in London tomorrow (27 July) for a three-day full visit. During this visit, he will co-chair the World Education Summit with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and make key announcements on strengthening the Kenya-UK strategy. tandem.

President Kenyatta will jointly announce major investments in Big 4 projects on affordable housing, manufacturing and health partnerships with a meeting at Checkers, Johnson’s residence.

The heart of the visit will be co-chairing the Global Education Summit, which aims to raise $5 billion to educate children in developing countries over the next five years. The President will also meet with high-ranking members of the British Royal Family as part of the visit.

As an official guest of the UK Government, highlights of the 3-day program include:

Prior to COP26, the President will attend an event at West Londons Kew Gardens to celebrate the Kenya-British Year of Climate Action and Kenyan leadership on climate change in Africa. He is then hosted by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at an event at the Mansion House in London’s historic financial district. The Foreign Minister is expected to make an important announcement about the UK’s support of Kenya’s Big Four project.

Prime Minister Johnson will meet the president and hold bilateral talks at his country residence, Chesquers, in Buckinghamshire. The Chief British Royal Family also welcomes the President.

The President will co-chair the Global Education Summit and will focus on the Kenya-UK health partnership through COVID-19 and cancer prevention and treatment.

Throughout the program, the President will engage with high-ranking officials from Kenya and the UK government to discuss aspects of defense, environment, diplomacy, health and finances.

It has been 18 months since the President’s last visit to the UK for the African Investment Summit. As part of that visit, the president agreed to a new strategic partnership with Prime Minister Johnson. The two leaders are expected to discuss tremendous progress in all areas of the partnership during that time.

Mutual Prosperity: A new Economic Partnership Agreement was ratified in May of this year, which has already promoted trade worth KES 200 billion per year.

Security and Stability: Earlier this year, we renewed our Kenya-UK security pact to strengthen regional security and counter Al-Shabaab. Additional announcements on security cooperation are expected as part of this visit.

Sustainable Development: In addition to co-chairing the World Education Summit, Kenya and the UK have a very strong partnership against COVID-19. The UK recently announced support to Kenya for genome sequencing to track novel COVID-19 variants.

Climate Change: We launched the Kenya-UK Year of Climate Action in January 2021, leading Kenyan leadership in the region and agreeing on a joint action plan to tackle climate change in Kenya.

People-to-people: The connections between universities and research institutions continue to grow as new visa pathways are opened for Kenyans who want to work and study in the UK.

Note to editors

You can find more information about the Global Education Summit taking place July 28-29 here.

The Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership was agreed on in January 2020 and has five pillars: mutual prosperity; security and stability; sustainable development; weather change; and person to person. More information can be found here

