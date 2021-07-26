American men’s rugby advance to quarter-finals with back-to-back wins





The United States men’s rugby team beat Ireland 19-17 for their second group stage victory in nearly seven hours on Monday, securing a round of 16 berth for the first time in Olympic competition.

Perry Baker and Madison Hughes took the United States to a 12-0 lead with two tries in just over three minutes. Ireland came down to two points early in the second half, before Stephen Tomasin froze the game with America’s third try.

The game was already out of reach when Ireland scored their own third try at the final whistle.

BOX SCORE: United States 19, Ireland 17

The Eagles side beat Kenya 19-14 in their first Group C game at the start of the session, behind a last-minute try from Hughes. The United States had taken a 12-0 lead over Carlin Isles’ trials and Martin Iosefomais abandoned trials on either side of the half as well as two conversions, giving Kenya a 14-12 lead.

At 2-0, the United States are assured of a place in the quarter-finals even with a third group game against South Africa to come. South Africa also won both of their matches, beating Ireland 33-14 and Kenya 14-5.

BOX SCORE: United States 19, Kenya 14

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, the first to include rugby sevens as a medal-winning event, the United States missed the quarter-finals despite not losing a group match (one win, two draws). ).

In Group B, Great Britain dominated their two opponents, Canada and Japan, by a combined score of 58-0, while Fiji also won twice against the same opponents.

South Korea secured a moral victory scoring an early try against New Zealand, but the All Blacks fought 50-5 and beat Argentina 35-15. Argentina split their matches as they beat Australia, while Australia also ended the day 1-1, leaving the top spots in the group undecided.

