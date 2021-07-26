eBay is now fulfilling orders for UK sellers in response to growing demand. – Marketplaces





This program is a first for eBay merchants to outsource fulfillment of orders. Image courtesy of eBay UK

In response to growing customer demand for online purchases and growing demand from sellers to expand their marketplace business, eBay is offering fulfillment services to UK sellers for the first time.

The partnership between eBay and international logistics business Orange Connex allows merchants to offer same-day delivery for next-day delivery using dedicated fulfillment centers in Birmingham and Leicester, where goods can be stored, packed and shipped. Shipments are fully tracked and can be sent with late cut-offs for buyers. eBay says that services managed through a central, unified platform means that even sellers are protected from shipping-related incidents.

eBay says the number of new small businesses joining the platform has increased by 237% since the outbreak began. This is equivalent to 1 new company being registered every 2 minutes. This has raised the level of demand for help with achievement.

Murray Lambell, General Manager of eBay UK, said: Orange Connex’s eBay fulfillment is starting to address these issues by providing more growth capacity and a simpler, more cost-effective process to help sellers offer more flexible shipping options.

“At eBay, we made a large investment in the UK to help our sellers grow, and most recently, we have provided a financing plan that gives businesses much-needed access to finance. Orange Connex’s launch of eBay fulfillment is a way to help sellers adapt to the changing retail landscape, reduce costly costs and give them more opportunity to focus on their business and what they do best.”

Merchants participating in the eBay fulfillment of the Orange Connex program can also use this service to fulfill orders through stores on other platforms.

eBay says it is already offering end-to-end fulfillment services in Germany and China and has been very successful. Sellers participating in eBay’s global shipping program can also integrate with fulfillment centers and use eBay fulfillment. There are plans to roll out this feature more widely in the near future.

Lindsay Hayman, founder of independent jewelry retailer Ojewelery, helped test the service in a pilot. She says: And with everything going ‘pingdemic’, using eBay’s fulfillment operations gives us the peace of mind that even if we are forced to quarantine, we can continue to earn money for our families.

“I’ve also been able to devote more time to marketing and creating videos for eBay listings, as well as taking advantage of opportunities I didn’t have time for months ago. I’ve already seen a big impact last month with a 50% increase in sales. No more endless boxes encroaching on my house!”

Gerry Power, Country Head of Orange Connex Global UK, said: success. As online demand surges this year, we are excited to help these businesses fulfill more orders. This end-to-end fulfillment process gives sellers greater visibility and control across the supply chain, while end-buyers enjoy better delivery.”

