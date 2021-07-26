Fed meeting could test low US Treasury yields





A photo illustration shows US $ 100 banknotes taken in Tokyo on August 2, 2011. REUTERS / Yuriko Nakao

CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) – The $ 22 trillion US Treasury market may face reality from the Federal Reserve this week following a fall in interest rates that thwarted expectations higher returns this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yields, which move inversely with prices, have been trending downward since the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting in June. The market initially perceived the Fed to be a bit hawkish as policymakers forecast an accelerated timeline for rate hikes last month and opened talks on ending bond buying in times of crisis amid the backdrop of the crisis. rising inflation. Read more

But the yield on 10-year benchmark bonds, which hit 1.776% at the end of March, fell to its lowest level since February on Tuesday at 1.1280%. The latter, along with the 30-year bond yield, traded about 30 basis points lower on Friday than they were just after the meeting.

The yield curve has also flattened since then, with the spread between two-year and 10-year bonds narrowing to its lowest level since February.

The FOMC meets Tuesday and Wednesday. George Goncalves, head of US macro strategy at MUFG, said the central bank needs to push the market a bit and stick to an optimistic outlook which shows the economy has a “decent track” and the central bank still intends to reduce its $ 120 billion in monthly debt purchases.

“This is the right message and the positive twist that the Fed can deliver next week, which would then stop these incessant, non-stop rallies,” he said.

Morgan Stanley strategists also believe the meeting could be an important catalyst in pushing yields higher.

“An optimistic assessment of the economy from the Fed and continued discussion of the reduction could ring belligerent for the market,” they wrote Thursday in a report on the US economy and global macro strategy.

They noted that the market reaction since the June meeting was due to technical factors such as the unwinding of bets that the yield curve would steepen and square, exacerbated by concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slower economic growth.

While the statement from the June FOMC meeting “implicitly declared victory” on the COVID-19 front, the spread of the Delta variant and the slowdown in vaccinations could change the tone of the Fed this month, according to Jefferies analysts.

“On the contrary, the tone of the FOMC statement and press conference is likely to be progressively more accommodating than that of the June meeting given the new health concerns,” they said in a recent report.

Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, said the data will need to drive the market, which may have gone from too exuberant in growth expectations to too negative now.

“As (Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell said, it will take a good six months to really know on the inflation front how transient this is,” she said. “And I think we will learn a lot more in the second half of this year also in terms of the resilience of the economy.”

Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Alden Bentley and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/fed-meeting-may-test-low-us-treasury-yields-2021-07-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

