Cash holdings: UK companies $109 billion, increasingly competing with private equity in M&A





UK companies saw a 500% surge in total net cash, from 20 billion to 109 billion won, since March 2020 and the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The buildup of cash balances has been so dramatic that UK companies are being perceived as serious rivals to private equity funds targeting undervalued UK companies, according to analysis by ACP Altenburg Advisory, a debt advisory firm shared with City AM today.

While private equity firms are actively seeking to acquire attractive UK firms, private and publicly traded UK firms have been much more cautious during the pandemic and their key focus is on existing businesses.

Total UK corporate net cash holdings (cash minus debt excludes financial services businesses)

Source: Bank of England, excluding banks and other financial institutions. Net cash holdings are cash on hand less liabilities. private equity

M&A activity is at an all-time high as private equity firms have had the busiest six months since records began more than 40 years ago.

There were 366 buyout group bids for British companies this year, the most over a similar period since records began in the 1980s. Private equity firms are looking to profit from the low valuations of UK companies due to the combined effects of Brexit and Covid.

This is because a private investment group has agreed to a $9.5 billion acquisition of Morrisons, which could be the largest private equity acquisition in the UK since KKR’s acquisition of Boots in 2007.

fire power

Along with the private equity craze, there is a strong desire among lenders to help companies acquire UK companies.

Will Senbanjo, partner at ACP Altenburg Advisory, explains that by using a mix of balance sheet cash and debt funds, companies can properly leverage the deal to compete with private equity bidders.

“We are at a time of intense M&A activity and companies will wonder if it’s right to leave so many of these deals to private equity,” Senbanjo told City AM.

Investing their cash along with debt increases the link between the company and its financing partners and thus increases the number of debt options available to businesses, allowing businesses to use more of the cash they have on hand,” he said.

A company’s bidding may be more suitable for a particular business and more attractive to a supplier if it can secure funds to compete with private equity in its valuation.

Some owners may prefer to sell to other businesses. Because there is a perception that it can provide more continuity and organizational restructuring than any other company,” said Senbanjo.

This increase in corporate cash can provide executives with an opportunity to consider an executive takeover or move to an employee-owned model to process a deal.

Reserves of corporate cash, along with funds from lenders, can be used to pay existing owners and promote sales.

Lenders are currently busy with the active M&A market, but are keen to diversify by funding non-PE-owned businesses,” concludes Senbanjo.

