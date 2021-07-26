Northern Ireland has highest rate of new Covid-19 cases among UK countries





NS

Northern Ireland overtook the UK to become the UK country with the highest number of new cases of COVID-19.

It is also the only country among the four countries where interest rates are steadily rising.

In the seven days through July 21, there were 9832 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Ireland, or 519.2 per 100,000.

This is a sharp increase from 253.4 a week ago, and is the highest for Northern Ireland since January 9, according to analysis by PA News Agency.

(PA Graphics) / PA GraphicsRead More

In contrast, the UK currently has the second highest rate of the four UK countries, just behind Northern Ireland with 499.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Although this number is increasing weekly, it is slightly below the rate recorded in the UK in recent days.

Wales also began to show a decline to 184.1 cases per 100,000 population for the seven days through July 21, from 192.8 cases per 100,000 a week earlier to 184.1 cases per 100,000.

Scotland’s rate has been declining steadily over the past few weeks, reaching 215.3, down from a high of 427.3 on 3 July.

The decline in ongoing rates in three out of four countries reflects a recent decline in the number of new daily cases across the UK.

(PA Graphics) / PA Graphics

However, Northern Ireland’s continued rate hikes are a reminder that figures for the UK as a whole may mask the variance between countries.

All local authorities in Northern Ireland are now recording weekly rate increases.

However, in Scotland, only 6 out of 32 regions are on the rise.

And in Wales, only 8 out of 22 regions saw weekly increases.

Of the UK’s 315 municipalities, 270 (86%) are still raising their rates per week.

This is because the decline in recently reported cases has not yet appeared in the weekly figures.

Most parts of the UK are still recording weekly rate increases.

The one exception was in the north-east of England, where there were 804.5 cases per 100,000 people in the 7 days to 21 July.

This is down from 910.4 a week ago.

Northeast England continues to be a major regional hotspot for the current coronavirus, with Redcar & Cleveland, Middlesbrough and Stockton-on-Tee recording the highest regional rates in the UK.

Yorkshire and the Humber has the second highest regional rate in England (589.8), followed by Northwest England (545.0) and West Midlands (511.0).

South East England has the lowest rate at 417.8.

All rates are based on the latest data published by the UK Health Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/northern-ireland-england-wales-stocktonontees-humber-b947678.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos