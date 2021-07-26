Mexico signs deal to recover US aviation rating





The American flag (L) and the Mexican flag are pictured on the Paso del Norte International Border Bridge between El Paso US and Ciudad Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on December 28, 2016. REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) – Mexico has signed an agreement with the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help the country regain its Category 1 aviation safety clearance, Mexico’s Ministry of Aviation said on Monday. Communications and Transport.

FAA experts will visit Mexico from August to provide technical assistance and a review of the country’s efforts to reverse a degradation, the ministry said in a statement.

In May, the FAA lowered Mexico’s aviation safety rating to Category 2, the lowest level, a move that prohibits Mexican carriers from adding new flights to the United States and limits the ability of airlines to enter into marketing agreements between them.

The downgrade implied, according to the FAA, that Mexico did not have “the necessary requirements to supervise the country’s air carriers in accordance with minimum international safety standards, or that the civil aviation authority is lacking in one or more areas. such as technical expertise, qualified personnel, record keeping, inspection procedures or resolution of safety issues.

The US regulator said at the time that it was “fully committed” to helping Mexico’s aviation authority upgrade its safety oversight system to international standards and offered to provide expertise and resources. Read more

Mexico’s Ministry of Communications and Transport said FAA experts visiting the country would provide a report of their findings and recommendations for further improvements.

Restoring Category 1 was a “priority,” the ministry said, and improvements continued to provide confidence to the aviation industry, as well as domestic and foreign tourists, “that Mexico is safe in the fields of air transport and airports.

