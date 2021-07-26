Rachael Rollins appointed lawyer for Massachusetts in the United States





BOSTON (AP) Rachael Rollins, who pushed for progressive criminal justice reforms as the first woman of color to serve as a district attorney in Massachusetts, has been named by President Joe Biden to become the most senior federal state attorney.

If the U.S. Senate confirms it, Rollins, who has headed the Suffolk County Attorneys Office since 2019, would become the first black woman to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

Rollins defeated the district attorney candidate backed by the longtime incumbent and police groups in the 2018 Democratic primary on a pledge to decline prosecution for some low-level crimes. She argued that people shouldn’t be jailed for crimes resulting from mental health or substance abuse issues and said she wanted to focus her attention on serious crimes, like homicide.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, who recommended Rollins for the job, said they were certain she would be a great American lawyer and pledged to work to ensure she was confirmed as quickly as possible. .

District Attorney Rollins is a national leader on transforming the criminal justice system and moving from an approach based on punishment and criminalization to one that combats the root causes of injustice, whether it is poverty, drug addiction or racial disparities, they said in an emailed statement.

As a senior prosecutor for Boston and surrounding communities, Rollins has spoken out openly about the need for police reform in the wake of the high-profile murders of people of color by law enforcement in the United States. . In an interview with The Associated Press in April, she said the country must eliminate the misconception that questioning the police or suggesting ways to improve yourself means you can’t stand the blue.

Police have an incredibly difficult job, and trust me, I know there are some violent people who harm the community and the police, but it’s not all of us. So we have to recognize that this is not working and we have to sit down together to find solutions, but it is urgent, said Rollins at the time. I’m scared, I’m exhausted, and I’m the head of law enforcement, so imagine what other people are feeling, she said.

Rollins also fought with Boston’s largest police union, which accused her last summer of inciting violence against law enforcement after tweeting: We are being murdered at will by the police… No more words. Demand action. Rollins rebuffed criticism from unions, saying on Twitter that white people are fragile, they are real people.

In a high-profile Boston case, she decided to overturn the remaining gun conviction of a man who spent more than 20 years in prison for the murder of a police officer before his murder conviction was overturned . Rollins said the case of Sean Ellis, whose fight to prove his innocence was documented in the Netflix Trial 4 series, was marred by significant and blatant police corruption and prosecutorial misconduct.

Rollins also pledged to overturn drug convictions for potentially tens of thousands of defendants whose cases are linked to a troubled state’s former drug testing lab. Two chemists who worked there, Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak, were convicted of tampering with evidence. Thousands of convictions across the state have already been dismissed for their misconduct.

As a district attorney, Rollins also pledged to push for an end to mandatory life sentences without parole for those who committed murders between the ages of 18 and 20. Such penalties are already prohibited in Massachusetts for minors. She said in an interview with the AP last month that she would ask the state’s highest court to rule that those who commit murders as young adults a special sentencing hearing to consider their youth before sanctions can be imposed.

We will act now to ensure that an overwhelming majority of black and brown men are not disproportionately affected by the criminal justice system, Rollins told the AP. Were going to do what’s right and at least give them more hope and opportunities to believe that they can change after 10, 15, 20 or more years.

Rollins, who previously worked as an assistant to the US attorney in Massachusetts, would only be the second woman to head the state federal attorneys office. Carmen Ortiz became the first woman and the first Hispanic to serve as an American lawyer for Massachusetts in 2009.

