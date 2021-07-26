



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel have agreed to a new maritime security treaty between Britain and France. This new treaty enhances UK security by enabling law enforcement and emergency response personnel to respond to terrorist events wherever they occur. Secretaries are in Paris today to discuss security issues with the French secretary’s office.

Britain’s emergency response team will have more powers to handle terrorist incidents in the strait thanks to a new treaty signed by the foreign secretary in Paris today. The Anglo-French Maritime Security Treaty, negotiated between the British Interior Ministry and the French Defense Minister, is the basis for the smooth joint and coordination actions taken by British and French forces in response to incidents. For example, a terrorist attack on a ferry or other large vessel in the strait.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:

As close allies, it is important that Britain and France work together to protect their citizens and values.

The signing of the Anglo-French Maritime Security Treaty today will strengthen our ability to collectively respond quickly and effectively to terrorist threats in the Strait.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said:

As Secretary of the Interior, protecting the public and citizens is of paramount importance. The information and security tools this new collaboration provides will provide law enforcement and first responders with the extra support they need to protect us all. In an uncertain world, we must continue to work effectively with our international partners to prevent and disable serious security threats.

The treaty contains provisions that allow Britain and France to:

Share security information about potential security threats, take a faster and stronger initial response to serious security incidents, coordinate more effective joint responses, and collaborate more effectively in the aftermath of an attack or incident.

This treaty allows British and French security forces to intervene together to keep people safe.

The treaty comes into force after official ratification by both countries and is designed to mitigate high-threat security incidents on ferries or other large vessels in the Strait. It is not intended to address illegal migration that other initiatives and agreements are being prepared or developed.

Today in Paris, the foreign and defense ministers met their French counterparts for a joint discussion. The conference covered key security and foreign policy issues, including emerging areas of cooperation on emerging technologies, European security, African and Levant security, and joint work in China, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

The Foreign Minister also spoke with French European Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, travel policy and cooperation to combat COVID-19, including export of vaccines, straits, climate and COP26; A small boat crossing in Libya.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-france-sign-new-security-treaty-to-protect-passengers-on-channel-ferries

