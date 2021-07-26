



History Links TOKYO After struggling to a 17-13 victory over Italy (2-4) earlier in the day, a winning 2-point shot from Kelsey Plum gave the US Olympic basketball team Women’s 3×3 ball (6-0), which is led by Duke’s women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson, a thrilling 21-19 victory over China (4-2) on Monday night at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.

With a game to play in the preliminary round, which will be against host Japan at 12:30 a.m. EDT on July 27, the United States at 6-0 secured the No. 1 seed in the medal round. The United States await the winner of the A4 / A5 quarter-final match, which will be played on July 27, for its semi-final at 4 a.m. EDT on July 28.

Neither the United States nor China led by more than two points in the game, and the United States played the offensive game all the way to secure the victory.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said Stefanie Dolson, who had three points and six rebounds against China. “They were physical, probably the most physical team we’ve played. But we were able to keep playing our game, keep fighting and making some big shots, like Kelsey did that big shot at the end.”

The game was tied nine times in total, including at 17-17 when Dolson scored at 1:33 to push the United States to 18-17. China tied the game again 18-18, but Allisha Gray blocked the next possession with 48 seconds left to put the United States ahead 19-18. China tied the score at 19 points with 41 seconds left, and Plum ended the case with their 2-point winner with 34 seconds left.

Plum scored the game’s top 10 points in the win, Gray added five points, five rebounds and three blocked shots, while Jackie Young contributed three points and two rebounds. The United States overtook China 18-9.

“I pride myself on being ready when my number is called and trying to make a few plays,” Plum said of her winner.

“They played really great physically,” Plum added of China. “For us it’s tough. It’s a tough tournament, and you don’t have an easy game. There is no rest. I thought we fought through things, and it didn’t There was no mistake. And they hit hard, so credit them for fighting well. “

Against Italy in the United States’ opener of the day, the game was tied three times in the opening minutes. But with the United States holding a 7-6 lead at the halfway point, Dolson scored six straight points to put the Americans in the lead 13-10. Italy, however, fought back with their second 2 points in a row, to close at one point, 13-12. After trading baskets, Plum went 15-13 with less than a minute to go, and neither team was able to connect from the pitch from there. With 18.7 seconds left and Italy over the foul line, Gray threw two free throws to give the United States some breathing space and a 17-13 lead. Italy missed the next possession and Plum fired one last attempt as the game clock expired.

“Just knowing that we needed them,” Gray said of what she was thinking as she walked to the line for her two free throws. “You look at the score, if they did a two it would be a draw. So the most important thing with me is just to focus and make my free throws.” USA won six games in three days and hopes to play three more games over the next two days.

After the preliminary round, in which the eight teams meet once, the teams ranked first and second will automatically advance to the semi-finals on July 28, and the teams ranked third to sixth will meet in the semi-finals on the 27th. July. at 7:30 am and 8:50 am The teams ranked seventh and eighth after the preliminary round finish their Olympic game.

On July 28, in addition to the USA game at 4 a.m. EDT (all times shown are EDT), the second semi-final is set for 5:10 a.m. EDT. Also on July 28, the losers of the semi-finals will face off in the bronze medal match at 7.45 a.m., and the winners of the semi-finals will play in the gold medal match at 8:55 a.m.

#GoDuke Release provided by USA Basketball

