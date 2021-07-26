UK Monitors Sales of Military Vendor Ultra to Company Backed by US Stocks | army





The UK government has signaled that it is monitoring the sale of a major military supplier to a US private equity-backed company amid concerns about its potential impact on national security.

It is understood that Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary, instructed Whitehall officials to keep a close eye on a multi-billion-dollar takeover offer from Ultra Electronics submitted by Cobham, which is owned by US private equity group Advent.

On Friday, Ultra said it was willing to advise shareholders to support the Cobam deal as the latest move in private equity shopping focused on UK companies.

Ultra, which employs approximately 1,700 British employees, makes sonobuoy floating sonar beacons that drop off submarine hunting planes and other classified sonar equipment for the Royal Navy and civil aircraft systems.

The US is a close military ally to the UK, but concerns are growing over whether the sale will undermine UK-owned defense production capacity.

Ultra’s courtship with Cobhams began at the end of June and the company was valued at $2.1 billion. Ultra rejected the offer, but said it would succumb to a higher offer of 35 per share worth 2.6 billion.

A source close to Kwarteng said the business secretary was definitely taking an active interest, given the sensitivity of the proposed deal. Although no decision has been made, we will continue to closely monitor the transaction.

The news comes after British government sources also signaled that national security reasons could block Chinese state-owned nuclear companies from building nuclear reactors in Britain.

The Boris Johnson government has begun to take a stronger stance on foreign ownership of sensitive defense and nuclear assets. However, balancing the Prime Minister’s desire to protect Britain’s jobs while at the same time overseeing a global UK that is open to investment around the world has proven difficult at times.

The Johnsons government previously offered to sell Cobham to Advent, despite national security concerns over the private equity takeover of the former London-listed company when Andrea Leadsom was its business assistant.

Leadsom has secured a commitment from Advent that some sensitive operations will not be relocated from the UK.

However, this did not prevent Advent from dismantling Cobham by selling its antenna and radio business to Americas TransDigm and its in-flight air-to-air refueling system to Eaton, another American aerospace company.

These two deals brought Advent $3.8 billion ($2.8 billion) in revenue. Nadine Cobham, who ran the business after her deceased husband acquired founder and famous British pilot Alan Cobham, said Advent had disbanded the company and sold the parts.

While the government already has the ability to intervene in mergers and acquisitions for national security reasons, business ministers will have broader powers to intervene under the new National Security and Investment Act, effective January 4 next year.

The previous Cobham/Ultra merger could be considered under the current regime. Cobham must be put on hold or closed under UK takeover rules until 20 August, but that deadline may be extended by the UK takeover panel.

Kwarteng said this month that the bill would allow the government to take swift and decisive action against potentially hostile foreign investment.

Cobham’s acquisition of Ultra is likely to be passed by shareholders if the latter is recommended by the board of directors. The latest offer is 60% higher than Ultras’ share price before interest in the acquisition was made public, and well above the record price of just under 25 per share.

Berenberg’s analysts, led by Ross Law, wrote that a significant premium is unlikely to compete and could overcome Britain’s concerns about national security.

At a time when the UK government seeks to strengthen international relations after Brexit, blocking deals with US buyers over national security concerns will set an aggressive precedent, Law writes. Instead, I expect the government to call for stringent measures to protect Britain’s jobs, footprint and skills.

A spokesperson for Cobham said in a statement from Friday that it had provided assurances that appropriate national security projects would be provided to the UK government.

A spokesperson for Ultra declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/26/uk-monitoring-sale-of-military-supplier-ultra-to-firm-backed-by-us-equity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos