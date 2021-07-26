International
U.S. House Oversight Committee Schedules Hearing on Texas Voting Bill
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date with the most essential Texas news.
Texas House Democrats who left the state to block GOP-backed efforts to pass new voting restrictions will testify on the proposals before a US House subcommittee this week.
State Representatives Senfronia Thompson of Houston, Nicole Collier of Fort Worth and Diego Bernal of San Antonio are scheduled to appear Thursday before the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee of the United States House Committee on Surveillance and the reform during a hearing specially called on litigation. Texas legislation that would rewrite state election laws. The hearing will take place in the middle of the Texas Democrats’ third week in Washington, DC, giving them a more formal stage on which to argue their case against the legislation that prompted them to decamp to the US capital.
America is facing the most sweeping attack on people’s voting rights since the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965, said U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who chairs the subcommittee , in a press release. Texas is now Ground Zero in this battle, and we are honored to have these Texas lawmakers testify before our subcommittee on the struggle to defend grassroots democracy in their state.
Texas Democrats have been in Washington since July 12, when they escaped the state so they could deny Republicans the quorum needed to move the legislation forward.
Since arriving, they have conceded that they did not have the voice to prevent the Republican majority in the Legislature from finally passing the legislation. Instead, they tried to present their protest as a call on Congress to act on sweeping federal legislation. They focus on a pair of federal bills that would restore federal election oversight in states like Texas with troubling records and set new federal standards for access to the vote, such as automatic voter registration on day. same.
The Texas legislation in question would ban local voting options intended to expand access to voting, further restrict state mail voting rules, improve access for observers who support polls, and create new rules and penalties. possible for those who help voters vote.
During their tenure, Texas Democrats held meetings with nearly all of Washington’s most powerful Democrats except President Joe Biden. But there is still no clear movement to move beyond the US Senate obstruction rule and pass federal voting laws.
In his statement, Raskin said he hoped the hearing would help galvanize attention to the need for federal voting legislation.
Yet the legislative theater has drawn increased national attention to proposed legislation in Texas and the possible implications for voters. Democrats argued that their hearings with members of Congress also gave them an opening to highlight recent state violations that could constitute a dossier as to why federal intervention is needed.
It is important for them to know the specific stories going on in Texas, State Representative Rafael Ancha said at a recent press conference. The Dallas Democrat highlighted findings from a federal court that reported intentional discrimination against voters of color by state lawmakers over the past decade and the recent botched electoral roll review by voters. States that endangered the voting rights of tens of thousands of naturalized citizens. It’s happening in real time, and it’s very, very dangerous.
Republicans pushed ahead with the legislation, citing the need to improve election integrity and reduce the risk of fraud, though they lack evidence that the Texas election is bogged down by widespread voting irregularities. In recent weeks, they have criticized Democrats for giving up their posts and not engaging in a debate on the bills at home.
Democrats centered their opposition on concerns about the risk that legislation would take away the right to vote from voters, especially voters of color and people with disabilities, by raising new barriers or removing voting initiatives such as voting driving and voting at night. They have been supported in their opposition by disability rights groups, voting rights advocates, and civil rights organizations that have long fought for Hispanic and black Texans.
Nina Perales, vice president of litigation for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, will also testify on Thursday, who expressed concerns about the possible effect of GOP legislation on voting access for Latinos.
A small delegation of Democrats had already made their plea in Washington when the national spotlight turned to the Texas election battle after their first walkout to derail the passage of the legislation in late May. Their second quorum this time exceeded state lines, and the jurisdiction of the Texas law enforcement sent to round them up came just days after a special legislative session called to revive the vote-and-take bill. other GOP priorities.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/26/texas-voting-congress/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]