UK signals that it may intervene in Cobham’s pursuit of Ultra





Mergers and Acquisitions Update

Join myFT Daily Digest and be the first to receive M&A news.

The UK government has signaled that it could intervene in a private equity-backed rival’s proposed takeover of defense company Ultra Electronics amid growing national security concerns.

UK Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng is said to have “active interest” in Cobham’s proposed takeover after receiving updates from officials over the weekend, according to Whitehall sources.

“Given the sensitivity of this proposed deal, the business assistant is certainly actively interested. No decision has been made, but we will continue to closely monitor the transaction,” said a source close to Kwarteng.

Ultra announced last week that it was “willing to recommend” a £2.6 billion bid from Cobham, backed by US private equity group Advent International.

However, the proposed deal has raised concerns given the sensitive nature of some of Ultra’s activities.

The FTSE 250 company provides important technologies to the British government, including providing sonobuoys and sonar equipment for submarine hunting for the British Navy and reactor control systems for the British deterrence.

North Durham Labor Representative Kevan Jones, a member of the House Defense Choice Committee, urged the government to intervene.

“Ultra is a world leader in deployable underwater sensors, torpedo defense systems and electronic warfare technologies, all of which are deeply relevant to our defense against underwater threats. The government can’t stand it any longer while defense technology goes abroad,” he told The Financial Times.

“The government should urgently review Ultra’s acquisition of a golden stake,” he added.

Cobham’s approach comes amid growing uneasiness over the power of private equity groups, many of which emerged during the cash-flowing coronavirus pandemic.

Advent’s acquisition of Cobham last year drew political backlash. The government eventually rejected the deal with an official promise of rigorous scrutiny. Advent sold more than half of its assets purchased at value within 18 months of the acquisition.

Ultra said last week that it would only accept Cobam’s offer if certain conditions were met, including “establishing safeguards for the benefit of Ultra’s stakeholder group.” Cobham said he would consider the UK government’s proposal on national security issues.

The company must formalize the bid by August 20, before that the government is unlikely to intervene.

Under the Enterprise Act 2002, business assistants have quasi-judicial powers to intervene in mergers and acquisitions for national security reasons.

The new National Security and Investment Act, which will take effect in January next year, allows governments to retrospectively investigate all transactions that raise national security concerns.

A Whitehall source emphasized that no decision has been made to intervene and a formal national security review of the deal could take months.

A government spokesperson said the proposed deal was “a commercial matter for the company involved,” but added that “the deal is being closely monitored.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/63490521-2d2b-4f19-9d81-6c95c06d6f45 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos