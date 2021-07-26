Biden appoints Barron for U.S. Attorney General for Maryland – Maryland Matters





Of the. Erek L. Barron (D-Prince Georges). Photo by Danielle E. Gaines.

The County of Prince Georges Del. Erek L. Barron (D) has been appointed by President Biden to be the next United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.

The appointment was made public Monday morning.

Barron, a partner at Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP, has represented District 24 in the House of Delegates since 2015.

He has a relationship with the president that includes a stint from 2007 to 2009 as Biden’s lawyer and policy advisor on the US Senate Judicial Committees subcommittee on crime and drugs. Barron also served as co-chair of the Marylanders for Biden group, which formed at the start of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Barron also worked as a federal prosecutor in the criminal division of the United States Department of Justice and as a prosecutor in the prosecutor’s offices in Prince Georges County and Baltimore City.

He was one of eight candidates for the post of US attorney across the country announced Monday by the Biden administration.

“These individuals, many of whom are historic firsts, were chosen for their dedication to law enforcement, their professionalism, experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to the pursuit of equal justice for all and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice. , the White House said in a statement Monday morning.

If confirmed by the United States Senate, Barron would be the first black American prosecutor in Marylands history.

His appointment was greeted Monday morning by Maryland Senators Benjamin L. Cardin (D) and Chris Van Hollen (D).

Maryland needs an honest and independent U.S. prosecutor, along with the strength and experience to tackle the unacceptably high level of violent crime in Baltimore City. Along with Senator Van Hollen, I was proud to recommend Erek Barron for this position as guardian of civil rights and civil liberties of all Marylanders, Cardin said in a statement. Erek has demonstrated a passion for public service throughout his career and he will bring to this role a unique set of professional experiences and skills that will serve Marylanders well. His background in implementing reforms to the criminal justice system and as a federal and state prosecutor makes him well positioned to take on this leading role in federal law enforcement for our state.

Van Hollen said the senators would work together to get Barron confirmed quickly.

Our state must have an American lawyer who is fiercely committed to providing equal justice under the law to all people in Maryland. Erek Barrons’ tireless efforts to build a better and fairer justice system in Maryland, his years of experience serving our constituents and his deep understanding of the challenges we face qualify him as an outstanding candidate for this position, Van Hollen said in a statement. Along with Senator Cardin, I was proud to recommend Erek to take on this role, and I know he will work with us to improve public safety, combat gun violence, uphold the City of Baltimore Consent Order and strengthen our justice system.

United States House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (R) and Rep. Anthony G. Brown (R) said if confirmed, Barron would also be the first Georgian prince in history. to occupy this position.

As our nation continues to contend with systemic racism, we know that Del. Barron will be an effective partner in this effort. We urge the Senate to confirm Erek Barron quickly, lawmakers said in a joint statement.

Barron is the author of the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2016, which reformed the criminal justice and prison systems in Marylands.

Barron was appointed to the post previously held by U.S. Attorney Robert Hur, who resigned in February 2021 shortly after Biden took office. Jonathan Lenzner has been Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland since that time.

Senators thanked Lenzner for his service on Monday.

When Robert Hur retired, Jonathan intervened transparently during the transition, Cardin and Van Hollen said in a statement. Jonathan should be proud of his tireless work to improve the quality of life for the people of Maryland and uphold the rule of law, in accordance with the highest ideals of the United States Department of Justice.

In the legislature, Barron is the current chair of the Prince Georges County House delegation, and he co-chairs the Joint Committee on Fair Practices and Oversight of Government Personnel.

He lives in Bowie with his wife and daughter.

Barron’s appointment means his seat will become vacant in the House of Delegates. The Prince George County Democratic Central Committee will recommend a candidate for the seat, although Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) has the final say on the nomination. The governors almost always accede to the wishes of the central committee.

The central committee is already setting up a public hearing before filling a vacant position in the 23rd District, where Senator Douglas JJ Peters (D) resigned earlier this month to join the system’s board of regents University of Maryland.

Among those who could apply to fill Barron’s vacant position: LaTasha Ward, a businesswoman who unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2018; Christopher Stevenson, policy analyst with SEIU Local 1199 and member of the central committee; and Alexis Solis, a clinical research project manager who plans to run for the seat in 2022.

Richard DeShay Elliott, a progressive activist and campaign strategist who is also running for the seat next year, said he has no plans to run for the nomination. Whoever is nominated to fill Barron’s vacant position could have a head start in the 2022 Democratic primary, with incumbent Dels. Andrea Fletcher Harrison and Jazz M. Lewis are expected to represent themselves.

Josh Kurtz contributed to this report.

[email protected]

