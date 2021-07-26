UK Rejects EU’s Move to Northern Ireland, Needs Renegotiation of Brexit Negotiations | Brexit





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement signed last year, rejecting Brussels’ recent attempts to settle the post-Brexit post-Brexit problem in Northern Ireland.

A series of proposals announced by the European Commission on Monday to facilitate the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol are known to be insufficient given the scale of the problem.

A UK government spokesperson said both sides needed a comprehensive and durable solution instead. Brexit Minister David Frost said the government would consider invoking Article 16, which suspends parts of the EU-UK agreement, unless the protocol’s legal text changes significantly.

Such movements are permitted where it can be demonstrated that serious economic, social or environmental difficulties are occurring. However, the committee will probably challenge such a decision. They are more likely to go to arbitration, which increases the risk of trade sanctions.

The government last week issued an order detailing major changes to the treaty that would put Northern Ireland into a de facto EU single market and block customs rules enforced on goods passing across the Irish Sea.

A UK government spokesperson said that the various issues that had caused political instability and violence in Northern Ireland in recent months could only be resolved by engaging in the demands of Downing Street.

But he said that what the EU is proposing is only a few of the many difficulties posed by the way the protocol works.

He added that a comprehensive and durable solution is needed to no longer interfere with daily life in Northern Ireland.

The board’s outright refusal on some difficult issues, including the flow of medicines from the UK to Northern Ireland and the movement of guide dogs and cattle in the UK on Monday, puts both sides further on the path of conflict.

A series of grace periods are expected to end in October and January next year, and the committee has argued that it will not rewrite the text of the law it agreed to with Johnson in 2019.

Sir Frost insisted that he sincerely wants the Protocol to be successful, but that he cannot imagine a situation that would win the support of all communities in Northern Ireland without new negotiations on the text. The command issued last week suggested that the government should agree to the protocol and sign it in 2020 due to political pressure in 2019.

Loyal groups have argued that the protocol is undermining Britain’s identity by creating trade barriers within the UK.

The Commission proposed rewriting its own legislation to allow UK regulators to approve medicines destined for Northern Ireland, but on the grounds that it would strictly enforce EU legislation.

A UK government spokesperson said the proposal was still lacking. He said the EU’s proposal was a welcome start, but it was complex and burdensome to operate and would not cover any medicines, such as new drugs, which would have to be approved by Northern Ireland’s European Medicines Agency under the current agreement. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/26/uk-rejects-eus-northern-ireland-moves-saying-brexit-deal-must-be-renegotiated The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos