8 choices of American lawyers by Biden would include historic firsts





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden appoints eight new leaders to positions as US attorneys across the country, including in the office overseeing the prosecutions of hundreds of defendants indicted in the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

The candidates announced by the White House on Monday come as the Justice Department continues to supplement its leadership team under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who traveled to Chicago last week to announce an initiative to crack down on human rights abuses. gun trafficking corridors. The US Justice Departments 93, who are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their respective districts, are likely to play a central role in efforts to combat violent crime.

If confirmed by the Senate, candidates would have offices in the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Washington state. Most would be historic firsts, including the first black or female lawyers to lead their districts, the Biden administration said.

The Eight were chosen for their dedication to law enforcement, their professionalism, experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to the pursuit of equal justice for all and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice, according to the White House.

The lawyers represent the first group of U.S. prosecutors proposed by the White House Biden, who is still working to fill key Justice Department positions six months after the administration began. The White House last week announced the appointment of a lawyer to head its antitrust division, but withdrew its candidate for head of the civil division. No candidate has been announced for the key position of Solicitor General.

Among the candidates announced on Monday is Matthew Graves, a former fraud and public corruption attorney with the District of Columbia’s U.S. Attorneys Office, who is being tapped to run that office at a time when it is being consumed by hundreds of case arising from the Capitol riot. .

The Trump administration-appointed person who held the post during the riot, Michael Sherwin, later left the Department of Justice. The post was filled on an interim basis by Channing Phillips, who held the same post during the Obama administration.

Rachael Rollins, district attorney for Suffolk County, Massachusetts, would be the first black woman to serve as a U.S. attorney in that state. Erek Barron, former federal prosecutor and political adviser to Biden and current state lawmaker, would be the first black U.S. attorney for the district of Maryland, the White House has said.

Other nominees include Zachary Myers, who specializes in national security and cybersecurity issues as a federal prosecutor in Maryland and who the White House says is the first black US prosecutor in the Southern District of Indiana. ; and Clifford Johnson, who would be the first black lawyer to lead the Northern District of Indiana after spending nearly 35 years in that office.

Justice Department environmental attorney Vanessa Waldref is said to be the first woman to head the U.S. law firm in the Eastern District of Washington. And Nicholas Brown, who served as federal attorney and general counsel to the governor, would be the first black lawyer to lead the Western District of Washington, which encompasses Seattle.

The Justice Department revealed in February that it was calling for the resignation of most of the U.S. attorneys appointed under President Donald Trump’s administration, although it left David Weiss, Delaware’s top federal prosecutor, in place. where law enforcement officials conducted a criminal tax investigation. involving Bidens’ son, Hunter.

U.S. lawyers sit at the president’s whim and are regularly appointed on the recommendation of a home state senator. For example, Trini Ross, a former federal prosecutor who is appointed United States attorney for the Western District of New York in Buffalo, was recommended for the job by the senior state senator, Charles Schumer.

