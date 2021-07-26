International buyers have abandoned their homes in the United States during pandemic, China is rushing





U.S. homebuyers have been on a shopping spree for much of the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. International buyers have done the exact opposite, however.

Even with virtual options in place for property tours, sales of U.S. homes to foreign buyers fell 31% from April 2020 to March 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors.

International buyers bought 107,000 properties, marking the lowest unit volume and the lowest dollar volume since 2011.

“The sharp drop in foreign home purchases in the United States over the past year is no surprise, given the lockdowns induced by the pandemic and international travel restrictions,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist. from NAR, in a press release. “Yet even in the absence of foreign buyers, the US real estate market has strengthened steadily.”

China, Canada, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom were the top five countries in terms of volume of residential property sales in the United States. That dollar volume, however, was down by at least 50% for buyers from China, Canada and Mexico. The UK was the only country among these five to experience an increase from the previous year.

Chinese buyers are particularly important to watch, as China had taken the lead in US housing demand at the start of the last decade, but then retreated slightly under the Trump administration. Now, Chinese buyers are apparently back.

“There has been a fairly positive impact on demand for the Biden boost, as the United States is now seen as much more predictable, and visas are also much easier to obtain,” said Georg Chmiel, president. executive of Juwai IQI, a real estate listing site in China much like Zillow in the United States “On the other hand, and now that we’ve been dealing with the Covid pandemic for over a year, this has reduced the impact on purchasing decisions as flights to the United States are possible. “

Home prices are now about 15% higher than they were before the pandemic, but that can actually be an incentive for international buyers.

“Rising prices create demand because people are starting to fear that they are missing out on something,” Chmiel said.

International buyers still think the United States is a good investment because, compared to the world, homes are still quite affordable. Looking at properties per square foot, homes in the United States are much cheaper than homes in Hong Kong or London, for example.

International buyers, as well as everyone else, are also much more comfortable now with purchasing a virtual home.

The number of virtual tours has increased dramatically across all real estate platforms, in the United States and internationally. Juwai reports having 5,000 virtual tours available and in use at the moment.

“So if this is any indication of comfort, then it has certainly increased, as people are now used to doing a lot more things by shopping online, by educating themselves, by also working from home online, and that has also had an impact on the real estate market, ”said Chmiel.

The main destinations for international buyers have not changed much, despite the pandemic. For the 13th consecutive year, Florida led the way, with 21% of all international purchases. California was second (16%), followed by Texas (9%) and Arizona (5%), with New Jersey and New York tied at 4%.

International buyers continue to be motivated by potential high returns on investments and view the United States as a safe haven for cash. More recently, Chinese buyers have particularly bought homes for their children, hoping to take advantage of higher education opportunities in the United States.

“As travel restrictions relax and international students return to US colleges in the coming year, there is likely to be some growth in foreign purchases of real estate in the United States.” , Yun said. “High home prices and a persistent shortage of inventory, however, could pose a challenge for buyers.”

