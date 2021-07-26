Team GB’s Olympic Gold Rush





As night comes night, a movie will be made about how Tom Daley ultimately accomplished his life in the desolate Tokyo diving pool.

Given that her husband Dustin Lance Black is an Oscar-winning writer, he has an established nomination to write the screenplay.

From childhood bullying to coming out on YouTube, Tokyo’s lead sports writer Oliver Brown tells the amazing story of Daley.

PS: Try our free Olympic briefing newsletter for today’s most important Olympic stories and highlights of specials and interviews.

Covid cases drop again, but UK ‘yet out of the woods’

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the UK has declined for the sixth straight day. Despite the encouraging decline, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Britain has not yet “come out of the woods”. One expert said it could decrease because schools are closed. Ross Clark argues that vaccines have allowed us to completely stop our obsession with case counts, but critics of Professor Neil Ferguson are missing the point. It came out this morning when commuters were under pressure from reduced service due to railroad workers’ self-isolation. Operators have had to reduce the number of trains on the track as drivers and guards are locked in their homes due to a so-called ‘pingdemic’. Meanwhile, Downing Street has not denied reports that college students need “Beijing-style” vaccine passports.

Delta variants on the continent have thwarted hopes for a recovery in Germany as Europe’s economic powerhouse faces new restrictions and the prospect of a “massive slowdown”. Business anxiety over supply shortages and rising cases of Covid-19 across Germany this month triggered a surprising decline in business confidence, according to a closely watched index. However, there may be some good news for European vacationers. France could return to the pumpkin list again next week. This means travelers who throw a double jab will be exempt from quarantine when returning to the UK. View other countries in the amber list.

Evacuation of hospital patients due to power outage

A flash flood in London forced the hospital to evacuate 100 patients after a power outage caused the basement to overflow. After a month’s worth of rain in the capital in a matter of hours, ambulances were diverted to “relieve pressure” on Whipp’s Cross. Watch amazing videos and photos of flooded train stations and stranded drivers. The Environment Agency has issued six flood warnings across the Southeast this evening. Meanwhile, Chinese BBC reporters received death threats while covering the severe flooding caused by heavy rains. This came after an “apocalyptic” wildfire that devastated 50,000 acres of forest in Sardinia as an “unprecedented disaster”.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

military | Russia plans to build two new “Doomsday planes” designed to serve as battlefields for the Kremlin in case of a nuclear attack. Named for its ability to withstand a nuclear explosion, the new airplane model will serve as a potential air command post for senior officials. Nataliya Vasilyeva reports that the plane from Moscow will have the technology to manage Russia’s nuclear weapons, including submarines, strategic bombers and missile launchers 3,700 miles away.

Worldwide: Tunisia’s ‘coup’

The Tunisian parliamentary chairman urged citizens to take to the streets to resist the “coup” he claimed after the president fired the prime minister. The call to action came when the president faced the biggest political crisis in ten years, including a 30-day suspension of Congress. Read the latest news from our team in the Middle East.

Monday’s long text: ‘Life is impossible for a family with six children’

There is a saying “If you want to do something, ask a busy person to do it”. As the saying goes, “It is better to give than to receive,” says Ashley Blaker. From banking days to cars that are too small, he explains why society doesn’t make up large families like himself. Read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/07/26/monday-evening-uk-news-briefing-team-gbs-olympics-gold-rush/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos